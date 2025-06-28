mRNA gene vaccines & technology brought by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko, Tureci Pfizer Moderna BioNTech et al. MUST be banned POTUS Trump, we call on you, MUST urgently be removed
from US homeland, no American are to get any of the mRNA shots or products going forward, you must instruct NIH, FDA, CDC etc. to pull these now POTUS Trump; no clinical evidence exists to support it
it is deadly!
RFK Jr. we felt would do the right thing. He has not thus far. Why? I do not know. So I/we call on you!
POTUS TRUMP IT IS UP TO YOU NOW TO ACT!
Was POTUS Trump damaged by the mRNA vaccine? Look at his right eye, many suffered eye strokes and a condition where the eye closes down. Was POTUS Trump damaged by the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine? I am not afraid to ask. Look at POTUS Trump’s right eye and this was not the same prior, this just occurred over the last year.
I support Trump still, big, I do think if he took the vaccine and he may well have, he was damaged. I can see it. I am not his direct physician. I am asking a question. Many people who have taken the shot have been damaged this way where one of their eyes are shot, stoked, and close down...I am asking.
It is up to him to act, and he absolutely does act. He surrounded himself almost exclusively with mRNA pushing heroes right from day 1 - let’s not forget! He knows what he is doing,