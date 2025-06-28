Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

Dr. Paul Alexander
36m

I support Trump still, big, I do think if he took the vaccine and he may well have, he was damaged. I can see it. I am not his direct physician. I am asking a question. Many people who have taken the shot have been damaged this way where one of their eyes are shot, stoked, and close down...I am asking.

Alina
22m

It is up to him to act, and he absolutely does act. He surrounded himself almost exclusively with mRNA pushing heroes right from day 1 - let’s not forget! He knows what he is doing,

