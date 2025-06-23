Why was Malone silent on mRNA reverse transcription? Was he incentivized to be silent? People like him? Bourla? Bancel?

Malone must have known this too, yet was silent, why? Malone must one day sit in a court and answer, with all the others like Bourla of Pfizer, and Hahn, and Jha, and Redfield etc. what he did, what he knew as to the harms of mRNA, why he was silent and why he shilled the vaccine and so many died, and their blood is on his hands, all of their hands. They need to be under oath.

IMO this quote by Lenin describes Malone et al. in full. All of them. And the Great POTUS Trump must know he has subversives now in the health agencies, I worked with each one when they raged against Trump term one and after and know their real thinking. Trump is being conned again. Maybe he knows, maybe they are there to silence us, us who remain, to ensure the mRNA is mainstreamed and replaces all vaccine. Maybe this was the plan? I sure hope POTUS Trump wakes up.

Malone is unique for he tricked many in the anti-COVID lockdown and mRNA vaccine Freedom Movement and Freedom movement media like DEL and CHD and Brownstone and EPOCH…to not ask him any questions on his role and what he knew, in any proper manner, in exchange for access for interviews and shout outs for donor money…I left Brownstone when I was asked by leadership to stop questioning Malone on the mRNA he said he invented…etc…else no money, no stipend; I told Jeff to EFF off…when they came at me because I defended Breggins against Malone’s attempt to sue them for 25 million, or when I defended McCullough or TWC as Malone was threatening them to sue them…out of envy and SMS and money whorish ways, thank God the judge slapped him up the head and warned him about any more law suits…costs would be imposed…he just wants to get into your pants for your money…Malone is the grifter in chief, I learnt. Obnoxious on it and a woman hater, once you are a qualified smart outspoken woman, he detests you…and write in denigrative ways, go ask Nicole Shanahan, or Dr. Wolf, or Jane Ruby etc. Go ask Kaitlin Kariko who he threatened, and she worked in lab with him and said he was a fraud. No one knows him better. She said he Malone, is not what he sold the world, over-sells himself on mRNA and hundreds did as much or more on it.

Show us the data Robert.

I told Jeff Tucker of Brownstone to shove it…keep your Brownstone and fellowship for you were in effect working on silencing me (and have done with others) and trying hard at it, it repulsed me, the very thing you Jeff, said Brownstone was set up NOT to do…you BECAME them Jeff, and you know it. Brownstone has failed largely to be what it could have been, what we planned it to be because the likes of me are not part of it anymore, you lost me, and it became what it was set up to fight against…a censorship rag. Brownstone will only print what aligns with its politics. When it was good money wise to be anti-Trump, it was anti-Trump. When expedient to be pro-Trump or cease raising any issues on lockdowns or mRNA, a full 180, then it is that now…Money…Sadly. I am glad I departed. Jeff is a good man, I know him well, we ate together, spoke on stage, I wrote large for him at AIER then Brownstone, and we were friends (I still admire him) but he fell for the Malone fraud and promise of donor access etc. The fraud and con Malone is.

Now to the 3 studies:

Acevedo-Whitehouse et al.:

Potential health risks of mRNA-based vaccine therapy: A hypothesis

‘To date, there are no published studies on the biodistribution, cellular uptake, endosomal escape, translation rates, functional half-life and inactivation kinetics of synthetic mRNA, rates and duration of vaccine-induced antigen expression in different cell types. Furthermore, despite the assumption that there is no possibility of genomic integration of therapeutic synthetic mRNA, only one recent study has examined interactions between vaccine mRNA and the genome of transfected cells, and reported that an endogenous retrotransposon, LINE-1 is unsilenced following mRNA entry to the cell, leading to reverse transcription of full length vaccine mRNA sequences, and nuclear entry. This finding should be a major safety concern, given the possibility of synthetic mRNA-driven epigenetic and genomic modifications arising. We propose that in susceptible individuals, cytosolic clearance of nucleotide modified synthetic (nms-mRNAs) is impeded. Sustained presence of nms-mRNA in the cytoplasm deregulates and activates endogenous transposable elements (TEs), causing some of the mRNA copies to be reverse transcribed. The cytosolic accumulation of the nms-mRNA and the reverse transcribed cDNA molecules activates RNA and DNA sensory pathways.

Their concurrent activation initiates a synchronized innate response against non-self nucleic acids, prompting type-I interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokine production which, if unregulated, leads to autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions, while activated TEs increase the risk of insertional mutagenesis of the reverse transcribed molecules, which can disrupt coding regions, enhance the risk of mutations in tumour suppressor genes, and lead to sustained DNA damage. Susceptible individuals would then expectedly have an increased risk of DNA damage, chronic autoinflammation, autoimmunity and cancer. In light of the current mass administration of nms-mRNA vaccines, it is essential and urgent to fully understand the intracellular cascades initiated by cellular uptake of synthetic mRNA and the consequences of these molecular events.’

Alden et al.:

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line

‘Abstract

Preclinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro. Huh7 cells were exposed to BNT162b2, and quantitative PCR was performed on RNA extracted from the cells. We detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase. Immunohistochemistry using antibody binding to LINE-1 open reading frame-1 RNA-binding protein (ORFp1) on Huh7 cells treated with BNT162b2 indicated increased nucleus distribution of LINE-1. PCR on genomic DNA of Huh7 cells exposed to BNT162b2 amplified the DNA sequence unique to BNT162b2. Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure.’

Anthony M. Kyriakopoulos, Peter A. McCullough, Greg Nigh et al.:

Potential Mechanisms for Human Genome Integration of Genetic Code from SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for Disease. Neurological Disorders ISSN: 2329-6895

‘Abstract

Background

The findings of a sequence embedded in Human DNA that was almost identical to a sequence in the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and the identification of plausible integration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA into human DNA by endogenous reverse transcriptase activity expressed by Long Interspersed Nuclear Element (LINE)-1 (17% of Human DNA) have raised concerns about the long-term safety of messenger-RNA (mRNA) based vaccination. Recent data demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences can be transcribed into DNA and may be actively integrated into the genome of affected human cells, mediated by retrotransposons. Complementarily, in some SARS-CoV-2 infected patient specimens, there is evidence for a large fraction SARS-CoV-2 sequence integration and subsequent generation of SARS-CoV-2-human chimeric transcripts. 2

Results

In this review, the potential role of mobile genetic elements in the etiopathogenesis of cardiovascular, neurological, immunological, and oncological disease and the possibilities of human DNA interference by SARS-CoV-2 vaccination are repositioned. Vulnerable human stem cells as well as gametocytes can presumably be the first targets for unwanted RNA interference. Given the many genetic manipulations of the RNA coding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein in the vaccines, manipulations designed to increase stability and efficiency of spike protein translation, much remains uncertain about the potential disruptions to cellular physiology and homeostasis that could ensue. The predicted consequences pose serious risks to human health that are in need of clarification.

Conclusion

Further toxicity evaluations are urgently needed to quantify potential emergence of interference with canonical DNA processes that could detrimentally impact the mRNA-vaccinated population.’

Show us the data Robert.

While explaining that bogus Twitter fraud relative to Shrestha:

Did Shrestha et al. (Cleveland Clinic study) show that the more COVID boosters received, the higher the risk of subsequently contracting COVID? Yes! There was a clear dose response where the least (substack.com)

see Shrestha here:

Among 51017 employees, COVID-19 occurred in 4424 (8.7%) during the study. In multivariable analysis, the bivalent vaccinated state was associated with lower risk of COVID-19 during the BA.4/5 dominant (HR, .71; 95% C.I., .63-.79) and the BQ dominant (HR, .80; 95% C.I., .69-.94) phases, but decreased risk was not found during the XBB dominant phase (HR, .96; 95% C.I., .82-.1.12). Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) was 29% (95% C.I., 21%-37%), 20% (95% C.I., 6%-31%), and 4% (95% C.I., -12%-18%), during the BA.4/5, BQ, and XBB dominant phases, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 also increased with time since most recent prior COVID-19 episode and with the number of vaccine doses previously received.

see key graphs showing dose response:

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.