Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

TiredCitizen
May 7, 2023

Heard this morning that a man who was already having cancer treatment due to the post-lung transplant surgery (that doctors KNOW will cause cancer) got turned away from Duke for his treatment appt because he didn’t get his FOURTH booster. He went and got it. I just shook my head in anger. Then heard someone dealing with blood clots. Just pure demonic how doctors and health facilities are STILL lying about these death jabs.

Kurt Arner
May 7, 2023Edited

Hi Paul,

I admire your tenacity.

You seem particularly obsessed with Robert Malone of late (the past 2-3 months). It certainly looks to me like he has more prior knowledge of the US bioweapons R&D than he’s divulged. Fair enough.

But he’s taken a powerful and open stance against the Biopharma narrative, against the UN / WHO and the “Health” Authorities of Western nations, for which he’s been pilloried.

Is he really your most important enemy? Don’t the two of you have a common cause for good?

Wouldn’t it be worthwhile (and sensible) to invite him over for a chat, rather than attacking him via your Substack?

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Kurt Arner

Switzerland

