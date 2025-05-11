responses to build the foreign synthetic spike protein (synthetic glycoprotein) was insane on many levels principally given that the spike protein itself was deleterious ON ITS OWN, it was a pathogen, known, pathological and these bitches, these beasts named above and many more, many in our health agencies CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID and many of our medical doctors, our doctors, your doctor, did this for money and incentives, helped kill us…they knew it and I challenge any or all of them, to sue me. Little me. They know my technical EBM skills and I want them to force me into a court room. Let us have a real hearing and discovery. You above remain among the most evil, duplicitous beasts and all should be in jail. IMO. You know your wrongs…you tried to pretend now you are innocent saying ‘oh, it is kind of dangerous, oh, we did not know, or give us amnesty’, but you FCUKERS brought it and held your money whoring breaths to make money and hope the deaths would be slight…but you knew it was dangerous. All along. You did not care. You sought NOBELS. You knew that introducing protein and antibodies systemically could not get into the respiratory compartment respiratory mucosa nasal musoca upper respiratory track mucosa where it was needed (Sig A etc.) IF this COVID fraud PCR manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission fake non pandemic virus was true…IF…and I am not sure about that either. I argue we were hit by some form of toxin, poison, chemical etc. that provoked and caused the serious respiratory type symptoms that harmed so many and killed…looks like a respiratory pathogen…but NOT! All of it was a lie, 1 100% lie…from the fraud of the pandemic, never was a pandemic, to the lie of the vaccine, to the lockdowns lie and the devastating medical response of isolation, dehydration, sedatives like propofol, midazolam, lorazepam etc., DNR orders, denial of needed antibiotics for pulmonary bacterial pneumonia, Remdesivir (liver, kidney toxic), deadly ventilator/VAP etc.

You knew. You animals above. That mRNA technology, was dangerous, unproven, killed all the animals, was never safety tested, will never work as a vaccine platform and will kill and did kill. You misled Trump, deceived him, lied to him, and caused him to make devastating decisions with OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA vaccine. I pray he does not make same again yet not assured by the people who now are part of our health agencies. IMO their job is to further bullshit and shut this down, any inquiry. To drive you away from the mRNA shot as the culprit and to help bring more. To transition ALL vaccine to mRNA vaccine. All…all drugs too. Make it an mRNA future life in AI. I am hoping RFK Jr. who knows the truth, stands up. He knows, he stood with the likes of me arguing against the deadly lockdowns and mRNA vaccines for years and I admired him. He went after the fraud deadly OWS lockdowns etc. We spoke. I know where his mind is. He is AGAINST the deadly mRNA vaccine, 100%. Do not be fooled. His silence is for a reason. And against any product that is unsafe. I still have trust and hope in him. Still. Thank you, Bobby Jr. The rest around him are money whores, duplicitous people who despise and despised Trump. For years. This is about money and books and fame and posturing. They are working to damage him. The truth comes out, stand by.

They, some appointees, have none, zero interest in ending the deadly mRNA vaccines. Their role is to maintain in, to divert our attention, misdirect us, confuse us as they work to shut us down. They are Trojan mRNA vaccine shills. Be warned. Even some who were fighting against this all along, with us, now are silent for jobs and wine and cheese and camera. They have a line of integrity that is movable based on what is offered. $$$

We need proper judges and juries and courts to deal with you above, and many on my Horsemen List, you need to be placed under oath, all of you and properly investigated and if courts say you killed people by your actions, the courts, that judges and they say you must be jailed or even face death penalty, I say hang you high! For each life your money whorish actions and deeds took. We must prove it first though. In court. I will add Fauci, Azar, Redfield, Hahn, Birx, Jha, Walensky et el. Those types. Under oath and not no US senate or congressional bullshit dog and pony lie, a real court.

Hang them high, I will provide the rope and wood!

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)