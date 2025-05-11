Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

36m

Dr. Philip McMillan (Vejon Health, UK), on the horizon by Moderna is a new combined mRNA flu and COVID vaccine. The question Dr. McMillan has is this: "Should we combine two vaccines when we do not fully understand the consequences of either, especially with regard to long-term immune tolerance?" His Final Thought: "The push to combine flu and COVID mRNA vaccines, without long-term safety data in the presence of immune imprinting and IgG4 dominance, feels rushed, opaque, and financially driven.`` Source: Vejon COVID-19 Review Substack. (May 10th, 2025).

13m

Why do you keep excusing Trump's actions in this? Did he not get on television and tell people to take the "beautiful vaccine?" That is was 99%effective? Did he not admit that he was the "Father of the vaccine?" People listened to their president. Many people were influenced by those words! It is Trump's fault for all of those people who believed and trusted those words, and took the shot that killed them! Stop giving Trump a pass! Why isn't he out there right now while he has his bully pulpit, on national television telling people the TRUTH about the mRNA? It's HIS responsibility to come out, apologize for his role in all of the deaths, say he was wrong for pushing it! You give Trump a pass on this, and frankly it makes me sick.

