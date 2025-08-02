watch!

I said prior, 4 years from now mRNA vaccine and more will still be on market. You will hear lots of talks and BS but there is no intention to reverse PREP Act, victim compensation, stop the mRNA Malone Bourla vaccine, none of it. It is all a big con.

COVID was a fraud lie, all of it. A PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic. To do this. To bring that Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine.

Those now at the agencies have the task of keeping it. Their task is to posture and BS us into thinking they are ‘working on it’.

We were lied to. We the people are all part of a game, a huge con game, a money making game, a power control game. The joke remains on us.