mRNA vaccines are here to stay! Whether it could have worked or is pure death is not the issue; we know it is ineffective & kills! In our faces now we have FDA, NIH, CDC, HHS et al. officials with one
job, that is to con us to thinking they will safeguard us from deadly mRNA technology in present form etc. Their job is to mislead us into silence & compliance; they were hired ONLY for that, sit back
watch!
I said prior, 4 years from now mRNA vaccine and more will still be on market. You will hear lots of talks and BS but there is no intention to reverse PREP Act, victim compensation, stop the mRNA Malone Bourla vaccine, none of it. It is all a big con.
COVID was a fraud lie, all of it. A PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic. To do this. To bring that Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine.
Those now at the agencies have the task of keeping it. Their task is to posture and BS us into thinking they are ‘working on it’.
We were lied to. We the people are all part of a game, a huge con game, a money making game, a power control game. The joke remains on us.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And now there's this: Merck's VAXELIS is a hexavalent vaccine used to protect children against six diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). It's administered as a 3-dose series in infants, starting as early as 6 weeks of age, with doses typically given at 2, 4, and 6 months.
Can you imagine allowing your child to get this?
Yes. And most of us knew this 5 years ago. Everyone who placed their faith and trust in RFK jr needs to check their discernment. It's not working.