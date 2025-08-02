Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rust's avatar
Rust
1h

And now there's this: Merck's VAXELIS is a hexavalent vaccine used to protect children against six diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). It's administered as a 3-dose series in infants, starting as early as 6 weeks of age, with doses typically given at 2, 4, and 6 months.

Can you imagine allowing your child to get this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Rust's avatar
Rust
1h

Yes. And most of us knew this 5 years ago. Everyone who placed their faith and trust in RFK jr needs to check their discernment. It's not working.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture