Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
5h

His eyes tell the story for me. They are definitely NOT NORMAL - he is either “ON” something - OR is “OFF” the alcohol and is hanging out for his next hit! This man belongs in rehab and NOT in charge of the “good” half of the world’s military!!!

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5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Graham's avatar
Graham
4h

Now you are sounding like a crazy psychiatrist!

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