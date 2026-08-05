Ms. Swan really sums up the Strait of Hormuz insanity, these punks opening and closing it like a game, fucking up the oil & money markets to enrich themselves, this ain't no war, it's money racket!
just like that, open it, close it, no big deal...kill people, lose soldiers, fool around...make money...Ms. Swan shows us what US and Iran are doing with us daily...a joke as we burn through munitions
So funny this drive by shooter seeking entry to US army…an unregistered loaded weapon discharged from a moving vehicle drive (nothing serious he said) by but he did not understand it so…ha ha ha
“Did you just say you did a drive by?”
“That’s what they told me” “nothing serious”
lmao
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I already said it is a market control device.. see previous substack from Paul. . Catch up Ms Swan.
IT'S VERY SIMPLE -- AT A SPECIKFIC CHOKE POINT WHERE THE CHANNEL NARROWS ( the marine charts show this clearly) WE DEPOSIT A FEW HUGE LIBERTY SHIPS LAYING IN MOTHBALLS -- WE LITERALLY HAVE A GRAVEYARD OF THESE -- END OF STORY- IRAN BECOMES LAND LOCKED. AND CHINA IS FUCKED UNLESS THEY WANT TO AIR FREIGHT STUFF IN AND I DOUBT THAT XI WOULD BE WILLING TO DO THAT- THEY'O HAVE TO TAKE TANKERS TO DEPLOY TO IRAN-THEY WOULD NOT TAKE THEM OFF THE MILITARY LINE FOR IRAN ITS NOT IN CHINA'S DNA