Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
22m

I already said it is a market control device.. see previous substack from Paul. . Catch up Ms Swan.

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Milton Farrow's avatar
Milton Farrow
37m

IT'S VERY SIMPLE -- AT A SPECIKFIC CHOKE POINT WHERE THE CHANNEL NARROWS ( the marine charts show this clearly) WE DEPOSIT A FEW HUGE LIBERTY SHIPS LAYING IN MOTHBALLS -- WE LITERALLY HAVE A GRAVEYARD OF THESE -- END OF STORY- IRAN BECOMES LAND LOCKED. AND CHINA IS FUCKED UNLESS THEY WANT TO AIR FREIGHT STUFF IN AND I DOUBT THAT XI WOULD BE WILLING TO DO THAT- THEY'O HAVE TO TAKE TANKERS TO DEPLOY TO IRAN-THEY WOULD NOT TAKE THEM OFF THE MILITARY LINE FOR IRAN ITS NOT IN CHINA'S DNA

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