'Screeching' Fox News Host Levin

‘Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made clear she is at odds with the president and other Republicans who support an aggressive posture against Iran, acknowledging that there’s a “very big divide” in the party over the issue and that her position opposing foreign wars is becoming “more popular” among the base.

“I got elected on the exact same campaign promises that President Trump got elected on. We promised no more foreign wars, no more regime change,” Greene told CNN on Monday.

Earlier in the day, she wrote in a lengthy post on X that Trump’s decision to authorize US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend “feels like a complete bait and switch” on the MAGA agenda.’

The two conservatives have clashed over Levin backing Trump’s bombing of Iran, while Greene has opposed it. She told CNN on Monday: “I got elected on the exact same campaign promises that President Trump got elected on. We promised: no more foreign wars, no more regime change.”

Levin has also been taking potshots at Greene on his X account, including one from earlier this month that read, “Who died and named Marjorie Taylor Greene the queen of MAGA?... You’re a little known politician from Georgia. Hate to break the news to you. We’re Team Trump. Go Trump!” Levin also called MTG a “shameless nitwit” and “incredibly dumb” on X.

