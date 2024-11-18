Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Vows Matt Gaetz Will Prosecute Those Responsible for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ During Pandemic’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested Matt Gaetz will punish those responsible for “crimes against humanity” during the Covid-19 pandemic during a hearing on Thursday.

While discussing the country’s response to the pandemic in the hearing — titled “Preparing for Future Pandemics” — Greene railed against Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, claiming he “lied to the American people” by “abusing his power and position.”

Greene also called out the government for its “repulsive” mask mandates and added that children were the “worst victims of malpractice and abuse of power.” She previously compared the mandates to the Holocaust.

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through the political landscape when he announced the nomination of Gaetz to be his attorney general. The pick has been met with a great deal of criticism, including other Republicans.

Greene, however, believes Gaetz will work to prosecute the officials responsible for what she considers to be crimes against humanity.

“Preparing for the next pandemic is actually recognizing that the last pandemic resulted in crimes against humanity,” Greene said. “People that perpetuated and continue to perpetuate these crimes need to be prosecuted, and that needs to be starting in the next administration; and I’m pretty sure our next attorney general will do that and I look forward to seeing that happen.”’

