Genius move by Trump!

Problem is, will people take Trump seriously when he attacks an ‘enemy’…in the future? I think not. He has to be careful with this. It appears sometimes all you need to do is NOTHING. Trump will eventually arrive at exactly where you wanted him to be. It is almost para ‘hey he tried to help defeat Mamdani, but lost as Mamdani WON! so now it is simply ‘what the heck’, lets just support him and play along’…thing is, people will think you are just a blowhard. I do not want that. I do not agree but that is the street. All that to say, I like this move by Trump, deserves praise, he outsmarted all…this is a good move for in a way he is unifying things even if his motives are electoral in nature, does not matter to me, if it benefits America and New York people, so be it.

At this time, I think Trump could be in electoral trouble come November 2026 and he has to fire some cabinet, now, soon, move them around and fire some other nominees for they appear clueless and simply BOTOX filled fake people…incompetent dolts especially the ones at HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH etc. blockheads. have done and do nothing and are doing Trump a disservice. Other than that, I remain behind Trump, catastrophic OWS lockdown and Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine that kills, and all. Despite that.

You go Trump! God bless POTUS Trump! Keep him safe, successful and headed to Rushmore.

COMRADE IN ARMS

Awkward moment Mamdani is asked if Trump’s a fascist before Don says ‘you can say yes’ – as bitter feud becomes love-in

Trump took a jab at the mayor-elect as he accepted the meeting

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.