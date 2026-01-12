respiratory tract? Does this translate into higher person-to-person transmissibility and virulence?

If they brought this H9N2, would it be real? What would HHS under RFK Jr. do? FDA under Makary? Seems they are slow across the last year to do anything of consequence so how would they react? Would it be a daily clown car like under HHS’s Azar Trump one? But the present health agencies are as clueless and clownlike as the first one with Redfield and Fauci and Birx and Hahn et al. In fact, to me more dangerous for they have been duplicitous. Conning the population knowing full well their job as per The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales is to retain and expand the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine.

I hope POTUS Trump is prepared for this. For they will try it. They will try to subvert his presidency again. In children potentially this time re a Project Pegasus? Maybe the aim is to bring a pandemic in children knowing that for sure this will get the mothers of America panicking. To vaccinate. Maybe this is why key people in the anti-COVID anti-lockdown anti-COVID vaccine movement were pulled out and taken into the current administration to silence them and get them as the ones to sell the coming pandemic? I think not even Trump again knows what’s in store.

Bird Flu Viruses Raise Mounting Concerns Among Scientists

Researchers are not just worried about the virus popping up on American farms. Other types are causing trouble around the world. In the United States, the term bird flu has become synonymous with a particular virus that has devastated poultry and dairy farms over the past few years. But that virus, called H5N1, is not the only form of bird flu in circulation. Concerned scientists are keeping a close eye other types, including a fast-changing flu virus called H9N2.

Enhanced replication of a contemporary avian influenza A H9N2 virus in human respiratory organoids

Lin-Lei Chen 1 2, Jonathan Daniel Ip 1 3, Wan-Mui Chan 1, Stephanie Joy-Ann Lam 1 2, Rhoda Cheuk-Ying Leung 1 2, Cyril Chik-Yan Yip 3, Xiaojuan Zhang 1, Allen Wing-Ho Chu 1 2, Hoi-Wah Tsoi 1, Aixin Li 1, Kwok-Hung Chan 1 2, Carol Ho-Yan Fong 1 2, Lei Wen 1 2, Jane Hau-Ching Poon 3, Janice Yee-Chi Lo 4, Kristine Shik Luk 5, Jasper Fuk-Woo Chan 1 2 3 6 7, Honglin Chen 1 2 7, Jie Zhou 1 2 7, Kwok-Yung Yuen 1 2 3 6 7, Mike Yat-Wah Kwan 8, Kelvin Kai-Wang To 1 2 3 6 7

Abstract

‘H9N2 is currently the second most common avian influenza A virus subtype infecting humans. Monitoring viral phenotypic and genotypic adaptation to humans is crucial for risk assessment. Here, we compared the replication of an H9N2 human isolate collected in 2024 (A/HK/2346/2024) to a human isolate collected in 1999 (A/HK/1073/1999). In Madin Darby canine kidney (MDCK) cells, A/HK/2346/2024 and A/HK/1073/1999 replicated to 8 and 5 log10 plaque-forming units (PFU) per ml, respectively. In both human nasal and lung organoids, A/HK/2346/2024 replicated to 6 log10 PFU/ml, but A/HK/1073/1999 failed to replicate in either organoid. The infection rates of both ciliated and non-ciliated cells and the ratios of infected 2,6/2,3 cells were higher for A/HK/2346/2024 than A/HK/1073/1999. Apart from the mammalian adaptive substitutions that were present in the nasopharyngeal specimen collected on day 1 post-symptom onset (pso) (HA-D183N/D190 T/Q192R/Q226L; NA-del62-64; PB2-A588V/K702R; PB1-I368V; PA-K356R/S409N; M1-R95K), the mammalian-adaptive substitution PB2-D253N emerged de novo on day 7 pso.

Analysis of all human (n = 96) and avian influenza (n = 14,762) H9N2 deposited at GISAID showed the dominance of several human-adaptive substitutions in H9N2 strains collected from humans in recent years.

In summary, we demonstrated that a recent H9N2 virus is more adapted to humans, and is able to replicate to high titres in both upper and lower human respiratory tract which may confer higher person-to-person transmissibility and virulence. Our study underscores the importance of human organoid-based phenotypic monitoring and inter/intrahost genotypic monitoring for assessing the zoonotic risk of avian influenza viruses.’

