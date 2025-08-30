Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
3h

Why has the funding for this research into the accelerated bioweapons not ended? The lies still continue right under our eyes. Think they have changed the vaxcine system and all the other defense agendas and all over the place. We have posioned our land air and water to the worst potential. We have not even began to reverse it only seems to be getting worse every single every day with the increased chemical toxins in our environment. We are being bombarded with moe and more adreneal fatigue keeping up with ability to detox to clean fuel. It can be better with che change fuels inflamation or quiets the inflamation just by the food. HHS Kennedy you want to jump in with a totally new schedule of vaccines that are much more deadlier no liberation of preventable suffering as better then the venom vax. Stop the lies and bullshit sir and get back to nature and botanicals that can heal in alignment with good medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Norm Gilmore's avatar
Norm Gilmore
3h

Just like the Moon Landing and then Sataloons and the Nuclear Bombing of Japan and Elaborate lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture