The lab-leak theory I have come to realize is a lie! Like the COVID pandemic. 100% lie.

Murder in the first!

That is what they did!

Why can’t someone challenge Couey? Challenge him. Debate him. You can’t. ‘RNA can’t pandemic, RNA can’t copy itself even once perfectly, not once’! Challenge Couey!

DNA can, it has the built in ability to correct errors in the copying, accessory protein enzymes exist to ensure this. DNA to DNA is a high fidelity biological process. But RNA cannot be copied well like DNA. RNA copying is not high fidelity. Every time RNA copies, there are copying errors, there is no proper proof reading. Based on what we know thus far.

As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 43 Horsemen into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!