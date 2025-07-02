Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

The US (aka globalists) used a synthetic clone and there was no "lab leak." The US deployed it deliberately, in Wuhan and other places for plausible deniability. "Covid" is just a prodrome. The real problems come much later and the shots do the same thing as the infection. The US (globalists) deployed the pathogen and the shots so that humanity would get sick, suffer, experience misery and die and thus would not produce any more carbon emissions.

