Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
11m

At this point I don't doubt it. I am still waiting for someone's head to roll. That is guilty of this whole affair.

I am still worried we have enough people that will always live in the fear of death, that they will be easily fooled again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture