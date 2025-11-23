The lab-leak theory I have come to realize is a lie! Like the COVID pandemic. 100% lie. Nothing about COVID was true, they lied to POTUS Trump and had him wrapped up, roped and tied as to his ability to reason out the fraud con and he fell for it and brought us OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Pfizer Bancel BioNTech Moderna Sahin Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine. Trump was deceived, misled. It was all a lie!

Murder in the first! and it is NOT over, they are NOT done! COVID is part of a larger OP began even before Operation Northwoods in 1962 DoD plan to remote control fly commercial planes into buildings to stage and false flag attack…began before Operation Paperclip to bring nazi scientists to USA in 1945, one continuous OP, and COVID was the most recent and more to come unless we stop them, strip them all down, find them, clean the house of government at the polls completely, in the courts, begin anew.

That is what they did!

Why can’t someone challenge Couey? Challenge him. Debate him. You can’t. ‘RNA can’t pandemic, RNA can’t copy itself even once perfectly, not once’! Challenge Couey!

DNA can, it has the built in ability to correct errors in the copying, accessory protein enzymes exist to ensure this. DNA to DNA is a high-fidelity biological process. But RNA cannot be copied well like DNA. RNA copying is not high fidelity. Every time RNA copies, there are copying errors, there is no proper proof reading. Based on what we know thus far.

As I have said, you drag these beasts, the entire 43 Horsemen into courts for proper judges and juries to deal with them and pronounce judgement, either way, innocent or guilty, we accept and we move on. If they did however cost lives as per judges ruling and if judges say death penalty then we hang them via the legal system. We have no mercy as they had none for our parents, granny etc. They suffered granny!