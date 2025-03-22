he is arrogant, rude, obnoxious on his good days, and maybe that is his style, but public does not like that 6)he cussed the nation out when we were debating the work visa issue telling Americans if they did not like his views ‘go fuck yourself in the face’, public does not like that 7)POTUS Trump said he is the smartest man he knows in America, but POTUS Trump is wrong, and public knows this 8)he appeared in full AFTER the election and has been foisted upon us and given power and access that the public is not accustomed seeing, given to anyone, and public does not like that and we never told this would be the relationship between he and 47…they elected 47, not Musk 9)he has multiple babies with multiple women that in the normal scheme of things (be it a brown or black man or white poorer man) is frowned upon and not approved of (will be called a dog, a slut, a denigrate, a loser, an abuser, a woman hater, a pimp etc.) in our society and yet Musk is given a pass because of his money and who he hangs around with and others who think they will get some of his money remain silent…his personal behavior does not square with conservative values or normal values and yet no one says anything, public does not like that, they see the double standard 10)he is apparently conflicted due to his businesses and access to US tax dollars and sensitive information, public does not like that and understands that 11)reporting shows that he has gotten 40 billion US tax dollars $ and today is firing people when they are guilty of only taking a federal job, affecting many families, lives etc. 12)using the term ‘fired’ is wrong and it is not about wordsmithing, it is a critical issue…there are on average 4 to 5 people in that household of the person ‘fired’ and many service people, many police, families, millions…what needs to be done can be done ‘differently’…not like the Apprentice or Twitter and not by ‘tone deaf’ billionaires in a callous manner…IMO 13)many questions as to Musk’s ties to China and CCP are out there and public does not like that…14)public does not appreciate an unelected person with no vetting or swearing in etc. standing there as the sworn in cabinet etc. sit silent and they report to him, does not make sense, a piece is missing, someone is not telling the public a critical piece…

The only thing that fascinates people about Musk is his money. Nothing else, the public does not think highly of his cars, his business etc. Or him and it is because of his personality. Especially since being showcased by POTUS. Most of it does not improve their daily lives. The public wants the government efficient, and money saved and the best for the USA, hands down, and want what is being done…to be done…but it must be done in a particular way, with humanity, dignity, respect, understanding. The US government and nation is not a construction development site or Twitter. This the public ‘gets’. That POTUS could have MTG’s boyfriend go after Ukraine’s cross dresser pump wearing President Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit in the OVAL yet grins and cups Musk’s stones when he could…when Musk dresses same in OVAL etc.…public does not like double standards…it is glaring.

Again, 47 has a fetish for Musk, seemingly, and this is nice, his choice, but does not mean the public does. Trump is learning he cannot make the public ‘like’ or approve of Musk. Musk had or has to do it. He has failed thus far. By his mannerisms. His style. This can be fixed. Musk may be remarkable, a really good person, human being. But the public needs to decide that, not Trump for them.

The introduction of Musk was done wrong, obnoxious ‘in your face’ IMO and it is playing out by the reception. I suggest a redo. I do. Come to the people, not as a slight or glancing, not in a 2-minute sound bite, not via the Press Secretary…but a proper explanation POTUS of what this guy is about, why him….what is the objective, have him sit in front of the senate as everyone else, under oath, and explain how he is not conflicted and NOT benefitting due to his links to the US government. Have him re-introduce himself to the nation and have all his staff be showcased, to the public. There should be openness, explicitness, transparency in all that he/they do. That is all. It is that simple. Musk’s ‘coming out’ was done obnoxiously and wrong and can be redone to get ‘buy-in’ and for people to not react the way they are. IMO. Americans want the actions, just not how it is being done and not by Musk, not today. So, he has to be ‘re-tooled with some new lipstick’…I think if done well, appropriately, respectful of the nation, devoid of his hubris and arrogance, and not ex cathedra and overlording, that the nation will accept his work etc. They may better understand the objective. By 47 too. I do agree that anyone who destroys his property, Telsa cars that do not belong to them, his dealerships etc. must be jailed, punished harshly. Swiftly. I do not approve or like that his business suffers by vandalism etc. Like if they did to anyone else. Punished. He is not special, and those actions are indeed criminal. And he needs to shut up on matters that does not concern him…I read a recent paper where the congress and senators want him to shup to hell up…I think I understand what they mean.

IMO

But you do not need like it or accept it, it is just my opinion. I am open to yours.

We live in a nation based on rules and laws and if we disagree, we go to the ballot box or courts.