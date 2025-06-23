Musk has always been problematic to me & thus how can you go from alluding to that POTUS Trump is in the Epstein files & videos so basically that Trump is quasi-pedophilic, then say you 'went too'?
I cannot see it how Trump can get past that, you know some words 'wound the sky'...those did & they both traded insults & smears but Musk seems to go unhinged, like a tantrum kid but he went too far
‘They went too far?
“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far,” Musk said on the X social media platform.
If I were the Donald, I would kick him to the curb.
___
Yes, Paul, you have a problem, to be focusing on the irrelevant.
Musk was just having a tissy fit. Nothing he tweeted at that time should be taken seriously.
Anyone who wants the Trump Admin to succeed, should not be looking for reasons to trash the important people in his administration. Not even Mike Waltz.
Benny Johnson who is 100% Trump MAGA, and the #1 MAGA podcaster, keeps the importance of the alliance between Trump and Musk, along with everyone that Trump has appointed.
Most Republican politicians follow Benny, as he can say things that Fox can't or won't. Benny is reporting on NHI on Earth. He will post on how evil Fauci is and how dangerous the Covid jab is.
Benny is currently the leading person who is pointing out the Minny scandal behind the assassin of the Democrat Speaker of the House. He says he was hired by Gov Waltz.
The MSN is blocking the story.
“Donald,” right now…cannot afford to kick ANYONE who maintains public sympathy to the curb. (Particularly the guy who produces military robots and who’s releasing “Manifest A.I in July.”)
Some folks “got it.” Some folks don’t. Elon’s “got it.”