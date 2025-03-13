Musk pays ZERO tax? Tesla, say it ain't so Musk, say it ain't so Elon Musk that while you got 40 billion $ is US tax-payer handout money for your failed Tesla & companies, you paid ZERO,
no income tax? 0% in 2024? This is pure grift and graft, this is fascism I argue, for Musk is intwined now with the Trump administration, this is very questionable and not in the interest of the
the interest of the American people; this is WRONG! Something stinks about this…I DO NOT CARE WHAT FANCY TAX ACCOUNTANTS YOU USE MUSK, THIS IS WRONG! You are firing hard working people who do pay tax, while you sell Tesla cars at the White House and pay NO tax?
Tesla, the most valuable automaker in the world valued at over $1 trillion, did not pay any federal income tax last year.
Tesla’s annual financial report, released this morning, shows the company enjoyed $2.3 billion of U.S. income in 2024 on which it reports precisely zero current federal income tax. Over the past three years, the Elon Musk-led company reports $10.8 billion of U.S. income on which its current federal tax was just $48 million. That comes to a three-year federal tax rate of just 0.4 percent – more than 50 times less than the statutory corporate tax rate of 21 percent.
Businesses have all kinds of tax deductions that cancel out net profits. I have no problem with Tesla, or Musk. Besides, Trump will soon be abolishing all income taxes, corporate taxes, estate taxes, etc. No individual should be forced to hand over their own money to the government, whether it's money from wages, a business, or gains from investments.