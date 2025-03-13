the interest of the American people; this is WRONG! Something stinks about this…I DO NOT CARE WHAT FANCY TAX ACCOUNTANTS YOU USE MUSK, THIS IS WRONG! You are firing hard working people who do pay tax, while you sell Tesla cars at the White House and pay NO tax?

Tesla, the most valuable automaker in the world valued at over $1 trillion, did not pay any federal income tax last year.

Tesla’s annual financial report, released this morning, shows the company enjoyed $2.3 billion of U.S. income in 2024 on which it reports precisely zero current federal income tax. Over the past three years, the Elon Musk-led company reports $10.8 billion of U.S. income on which its current federal tax was just $48 million. That comes to a three-year federal tax rate of just 0.4 percent – more than 50 times less than the statutory corporate tax rate of 21 percent.