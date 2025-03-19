Musk Retweets and said ‘Hitler Didn’t Murder Millions’ Message Amid Ongoing Nazi Controversy; what did he mean? Musk has faced antisemitism allegations since 2023, when the billionaire openly agreed
with a post that claimed “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”
‘Tesla chief and presidential adviser Elon Musk shared a post Thursday that said public sector workers, not Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, murdered millions of people, marking the billionaire’s latest Nazi-related post as he and his electric vehicle company face continued backlash and boycotts as critics say his embrace of right-wing politics is veering more extreme.’
Musk is exactly right!
I dare say Mr. Musk might well have reasons to believe what he does. But like it or not, he has a right to his opinions unless he lives in Canuckistan where the CHRC and/or employed bureauCRAPS therein dare to persecute innocent people who have the right to their opinions as well. These are the real enemies.