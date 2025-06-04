Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

richard noakes
The tremendous growth and savings will be due to AI taking over the Human jobs which have been sacked - the same AI which will control you all by Big Pharma: Human depopulation orgs FDA and CDC to be AI-automated to achieve efficient extermination

Mike Adams

The new administration is AI-automating two of America's worst terrorist organizations, the FDA and CDC.

These orgs committed widespread homicide, science fraud, marketing fraud and crimes against humanity during COVID, so now the new administration wants to make them more efficient with AI automation that can help the FDA choose more targets to raid.

This will enable the FDA to attack raw milk providers, herbal growers, CBD suppliers, homeopathy producers and other small health-related organizations with much greater efficiency... all to protect Big Pharma's profits and agendas.

Natural News

And that's just for starters - when AI predicts actions you have not done yet, but predicts you will, you will be arrested and punished for things you have not done and probably won't do anyway - a good place NOT to post would be here on this substack, just for starters - I find coming here and posting my comments is addictive, as I'm sure it is with most of you too.

s r
This whole thing smells like fried pork bellies

