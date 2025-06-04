‘Elon Musk on Tuesday tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that will explode federal budget deficits.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on his social media site X.’

‘The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, a vocal Trump supporter who spent over $250 million backing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.

“It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” she said.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a fiscal hawk and one of only two Republicans to vote against the House version of Trump’s bill, wrote, “He’s right,” in response to Musk’s post.

Musk replied to Massie: “Simple math.”’

Earlier Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul after the Kentucky Republican criticized the bill’s provision to raise the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars.

Trump accused Paul of failing to understand that the bill would spur “tremendous GROWTH.”

Musk blasts Trump Big Beautiful Bill

