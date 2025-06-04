Musk: “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” added the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You
know you did wrong. You know it.” Musk attacks Trump's bill openly! I like it, I agree, it is pork, grift, corruption, stealing from taxpayers by the congresspersons! High-crime bandits, kleptocrats!
‘Elon Musk on Tuesday tore into the massive tax-and-spending-cut bill backed by President Donald Trump, calling it a “disgusting abomination” that will explode federal budget deficits.
“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk wrote in a post on his social media site X.’
‘The White House quickly shrugged off the criticism from Musk, a vocal Trump supporter who spent over $250 million backing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said when asked about the post.
“It doesn’t change the President’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he’s sticking to it,” she said.
Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a fiscal hawk and one of only two Republicans to vote against the House version of Trump’s bill, wrote, “He’s right,” in response to Musk’s post.
Musk replied to Massie: “Simple math.”’
Earlier Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul after the Kentucky Republican criticized the bill’s provision to raise the debt ceiling by trillions of dollars.
Trump accused Paul of failing to understand that the bill would spur “tremendous GROWTH.”
Musk blasts Trump Big Beautiful Bill
___
The tremendous growth and savings will be due to AI taking over the Human jobs which have been sacked - the same AI which will control you all by Big Pharma: Human depopulation orgs FDA and CDC to be AI-automated to achieve efficient extermination
Mike Adams
The new administration is AI-automating two of America's worst terrorist organizations, the FDA and CDC.
These orgs committed widespread homicide, science fraud, marketing fraud and crimes against humanity during COVID, so now the new administration wants to make them more efficient with AI automation that can help the FDA choose more targets to raid.
This will enable the FDA to attack raw milk providers, herbal growers, CBD suppliers, homeopathy producers and other small health-related organizations with much greater efficiency... all to protect Big Pharma's profits and agendas.
Natural News
And that's just for starters - when AI predicts actions you have not done yet, but predicts you will, you will be arrested and punished for things you have not done and probably won't do anyway - a good place NOT to post would be here on this substack, just for starters - I find coming here and posting my comments is addictive, as I'm sure it is with most of you too.
This whole thing smells like fried pork bellies