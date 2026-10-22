Is Elon Musk threatening the US congress?

Members of Congress from both parties are calling for the SpaceX chief to testify under oath

So now he has threatened the Democrats or whomever wants him under oath to assess if there are conflicts or wrong doing, corruption et al. I think we must assume there was none. I find breath taking, this report. So basically he is saying if you come for the King, best do not miss. This is very fascinating to me and intriguing. I want to see this play out.

My only advice to anyone is the US congress is comprised of corrupt people both sides, and inept clowns, filthy people, many, but not all, and you best do not rub them the wrong way…sometimes, they follow rules…sometimes. and they do not take bribes sometimes. sometimes that may follow law and rules. imagine that. to get their way. but I may be wrong. But I won’t want to see congress abuse their power of oversight to harass a person, just use their power and it can be extensive. To get their way. I hope congress behaves. I do not want them to abuse Musk or anyone.

What I do know is here is a man who has made it rich, on paper, not real money, but based on US tax payer handouts…breaks, concessions. His richness depends on government contracts. that is the irony.

Word is when the richest REAL power players old money people, are having tea and invite guests, he does not even make the list…his money is make believe stock market money…pretend money…can disappear. hhmmm, I do not know, I just find all of these statements very fascinating. Too much for my little mind. Let me go and pray to day and plant my garden, and tend to my flowers. That is my scope.

Musk in Congress Crosshairs...



World's richest threatens Dems teeing up probes...