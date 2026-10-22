Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Kenneth a deGruchy jr's avatar
Kenneth a deGruchy jr
3d

If Elon had any hand in the cessation of tax payor funds going into the USAID toilet well I am afraid I am an Elon fan for life for that item only.

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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
4d

It would help if the International Organizational Immunity Act of 1945 was abolished. Credit Ginger and Peter Briggins

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