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"This is one of the most gangsta countries in the motherf*cking world." - Jasmine Crockett.
That is so correct and it is so good to hear Jasmine Crockett speak the truth.
Like the Sicilian mafia that targeted Sicilian prosecutors and judges the US targets the international rule of law and the norms that developed after the Nuremberg trials to stop criminal regimes from acting with impunity. A logical inference from this is that the reason is that the US is a rogue criminal regime.
However, the Substack censorship and propaganda bot won't allow that to be said. The bot appears to be in denial. It is not in the interests of the US for the US to not course correct and prosecute the mass child killing in Minab as deliberate murder and a war crime. However the bot does not act in the interests of the US. It censors constructive criticism.
Now that MAGA is a dirty word, these tech bros can't distance themselves from POTUS Trump and the GOP fast enough.
One week befor Musk, in the wake of the midterms results, Alex Karp from Palantir, the company viewed as the data backbone of ICE, and who previously characterized himself as "far-right," bailed, saying:
“I've been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment. I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir – all of our products are essentially progressive.”