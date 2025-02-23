Musk's DOGE 'BIG BALLS' riding high & 19 year old Eddie Coristine is on top of the world! BIG BALLS now commands attention in the filth DC swamp over bureaucrats with 40 years of service
Only in America homie, only in America & this is why you come to America to live the dream; one minute you are a big-time hacker & considered a malevolent outlaw next minute a BIG BALLS running DC
Amazing and I say congrats BIG BALLS Eddie! Well done Elon, bringing on BIG BALLS and sending the main-stream media batshit crazy!
Hat tip Eddie homie is in order, and I reserve hat tips for special folk:
It’s hilarious that the young lad can’t rent a car, but he has the entire pack of rats scurrying to the darkest corners!
The title “Big Balls” symbolizes the entire Trump administration so far, from POTUS, personally , to DOGE to VP Vance, to all cabinet appointees. It’s like Trump commanded “release the kraken” and everyone responded in kind.