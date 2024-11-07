First, Kennedy Jr. needs Secret Service (SS) protection too. Not just Trump and Harris and Biden. His family’s history, his own, he must be afforded strong security especially his role in going after pharma etc. I think they will move to harm, kill him. Kennedy Jr. could well be killed by USA pharma. We must ensure he is fully protected.

Now to the point at hand

I really do think that Robert Malone mRNA technology inventor, Albert Bourla of Pfizer, Bancel of MODERNA, Sahin of BioNTech, Drew Weissman mRNA technology inventor etc. must face unbiased legal settings under oath separately with judges and juries and must testify fairly as to their mRNA works and what they knew and when as to the ineffectiveness and deadliness and lack of safety testing etc. of the mRNA-LNP technology and the mRNA vaccine itself. We must have accountability, justice, punishment for the wrong of the mRNA vaccine and no matter who it is, if shown you caused harms and deaths, you must pay the price.

But troublingly, I think I heard Kennedy Jr. now say (yesterday) para ‘we are not taking away your vaccines or not letting people get their vaccines, we want to ensure the studies are out there etc. or something like that’. To that effect. This was said yesterday I believe by Kennedy Jr. in an interview. I think Trump first must come forth and tell us Kennedy Jr.’s role in term of if he speaks for Trump or the administration for, I believe from what I read the Trump administration campaign had issues with that interview. Yet I do think if Kennedy Jr. is being honest and forthcoming then we need that. If there is bullshitting and games, we do not need that.

I continue to support the advocacy of Kennedy Jr. and want him to clarify his recent para ‘you can keep your vaccines statement’ as to if it includes Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Then this will be catastrophically wrong and troubling.

Most of these people are lawyers fundamentally and they cannot seem to have a straight HONEST non-shifty conversation without playing games with words. I do not think Kennedy Jr. is doing this for I have found him to be forthright.

But I worked in government and worked with them and understand the language and ‘fCUk the people’ games. I am hoping and think Bobby Jr. is different. I do. I think he is sincere and wants to do good. I do. I know he is in a political situation, silenced, chained down, but we are done with games, the public is way too informed and smart. And his recent statement of ~ letting you have your vaccines para is very concerning for he must make clear that he is NOT including Malone’s and Boula’s and Bancel’s et al. deadly mRNA gene vaccines in that. We need that clarity.

Words have meaning and consequence and the American people have been treated to bullshit lies and fraud over many years (that caused death) even in the prior Trump administration with COVID response. Definitely in the Biden administration’s Malone et al. mRNA vaccine rollout and forced mandates that had no basis (moot) as the vaccine was shown near day one to not stop infection or transmission so conferred NO societal benefit.

Kennedy Jr. himself spent 4/5 years railing against it (failed and deadly OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, we had intimate detailed discussions on this), during the year of COVID and the near 4 years during the Biden administration. And we (outside of my own discussions) applauded him and admired that stance. Tremendously. Somehow it is now silenced. He was silenced. It is/was wrong for no mention of OWS or vaccine prior to the vote and that was wrong and now that he has made a ‘vaccine’ statement yesterday it is confusing and troubling. Causing angst.

Well, this is WRONG, and this is NOT what we are talking about. When we talk the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine we are focused on it, so Kennedy Jr. himself must be clear. While at the same time COVID has revealed we need to seriously look now at all vaccines, the research underpinning it/them, the lack of safety and maybe all vaccines should be stopped?? We must focus now on the safety of all children vaccines. The research. We must go back now.

Kennedy Jr. has to unpack this statement yesterday for it raises many questions. I personally am confused and need clarification. There is 3 to 4 years now of mRNA vaccine data and its deadly effects being out there and the data and evidence (including real world evidence by people harmed, the VAERS database etc.) is clear that the mRNA vaccine (this is the focus) by Malone Bourla Bancel et al. is ineffective and deadly. This is not a matter of telling people the benefits versus risks of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, for the benefits versus risks are known, and skew to risk fully and there is no confusion on this.

Kennedy Jr. knows this. Fully. He spent 4 years developing his platform on this.

Many have now joined MAGA and Trump while we have worked for him, with him for the last 8 years. Thanks for joining though, late as it is. Opportunistic as it is. We will take that.

POTUS Trump (MAGA!) must now stand up against the mRNA vaccine and against the failure of OWS…he failed to do it in the campaign and across the last 4 years. Put a pin in that. As many of you said to me and others who wanted the failed OWS and Malone et al. vaccine dealt with before the election, to wait till after the election and I think we will not get that. I really do. I think there will be games. Or it will be a kind of game if based on what I heard from Kennedy Jr. yesterday. I sure hope not and that it was just a hurried statement. I will let Kenndy Jr. unpack his statement. Again, I think he seeks to do good just is muzzled by Trump people. Yet Trump MUST call for the immediate stop and destruction of all mRNA vaccine! There is no question. In children, in adults, in elderly, in all. There is no question as to the lack of benefit or deadliness.

Trump must NOW declare NEVER again; NEVER again will he fall for a fraud created PCR non-pandemic and never again will he allow such vaccines that are unsafe to be given to the public.

Back to Kenndy Jr.

What did Kennedy Jr. really mean yesterday then? We, including Kennedy Jr., have argued 3-4 years now AGAINST the mRNA Malone et al. vaccine and it is even a separate debate from the routine vaccines and must not be muddled in it. This language yesterday by Kennedy Jr. is confusing.

It is confusing, like the guy who went on CNN yesterday saying he is a Trump spokesperson and saying that para ‘well POTUS Trump did not really say he was going to mass deport illegals, the focus is on illegals who commit crimes’…this type of bullshit games with language already is very troubling for POTUS Trump was clear there will be sealing of border and mass deportation of illegals once re-elected, NOT only illegals who commit crimes.

So, did this person mean that the illegals, the 20 to 30 million under Biden that POTUS Trump said all along must be deported, did this person just say that they will be here to stay and only if you commit a crime then gone? Did they not commit a crime to be here? And Trump said yesterday himself that they illegals, ALL, MUST be deported and can only come back ‘legally’. So, what did this so-called spokesperson mean? Are we being bullshitted?

Is this a game before they even start an administration? Were we bullshitted in the campaign? I hope not. We are watching and listening closely.

Back to Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr. must clean up that vaccine language for it seems he is including mRNA vaccine in the routine vaccines for kids et al. and this is dangerous for this is not the same issue. We are not interested in more data for the risks versus benefits of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, it is clear it is deadly. Same there is no question about the failure of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the deadly lockdowns, the school closures etc. and everything linked to the failed COVID response to a fake PCR-manufactured non-pandemic. It seems BIG people played games with the public and the public was harmed, and games will be played again.

AGAIN!

Is this the reason why the RNC did not let any mention of COVID or the deadly OWS and the deadly Malone et al. vaccine be made? I was asked to speak and then was cut for was told the fear is I was so anti-lockdown and OWS and anti the Malone et al. vaccine that COVID and deadly vaccine would be the spotlight and they did not want that. Pure politics. With the lives of American people. Harris campaign did same.

Is there a game and move to sanitize mRNA vaccine, and deadly OWS, sanitize it by silence and now Kennedy Jr. talking about we want to ensure there is data out there. What? What data? What else do we need to know? I find this troubling. Where is the question?

We have a vaccine by Malone Bourla Bance Sahin Weissman et al. that has been proven ineffective and deadly (no safety testing) (the public has died) and MUST be stopped immediate, there are no questions on this, you know that it failed and is deadly and must be stopped. So, is this a game? Are we about to embark on a word game? A bullshit game again?

Trump promised different and I trusted and do trust. Let us see. But we are watching and listening.

The key question is would POTUS Trump move to allow the mRNA gene platform to remain? Based on what indications? There is no game or ambivalence around the deadliness of the Malone et al. vaccine. There is no clinical, medical, scientific data or evidence to support that.

It is also indeed shocking that the very people who despised Trump for 8 years now, and were against the OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, and know them, each of them, worked with each, broke bread with some and we were close, was in groups by them, led some of the groups, listened to them disparage him, filthy invectives on Trump (a key reason why I departed), including those in the COVID Freedom Movement media, are now SILENT and playing a game for jobs in a Trump administration? It is clear. Prostrating and groveling.

So, against Trump and against the OWS and Malone mRNA vaccine for 4-5 years, now for Trump and for the mRNA vaccine and silent on OWS? Is this why Kennedy Jr. was chosen or allowed into the sphere? To silence him and those linked to him? For jobs? On OWS and the mRNA vaccine? I was told this and refuse to think this.

What do you think? Is this really politics at play and that the American people will be fucked continually?

And yes, the very people who were against the lockdowns and OWS and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccines are now silent as they posture and beg for jobs…word now and whispers to me is that the move will be to now say that the mRNA vaccines are ‘ok’, ‘why not keep them’, ‘it is really safe’ ‘oh we were wrong’ ‘oh Paul jump in, find a way to become part of it to make money, fuck the public if they decide to take it…people have told me that para ‘Paul, we cannot beat them so why not join them to make money, we can make money supporting mRNA too so let us make money….do you not want to make money Paul’…

so now they want money, jobs, and will TURN? I find this incredible and reprehensible.

And does this not give Trump cover to continue praising OWS and the deadly Malone et al. vaccine?

And it is incredible that these people who were anti-mRNA given the deadliness of it, the very same people who begged you for money and you donated to them for the last 3 years have gone silent and will now support the mRNA to make money.

So, we will be watching and listening, for while RNC and DNC failed to discuss COVID, the deadly OWS, the deadly lockdowns, the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA, it was real. People died.

We are here because of the fraud COVID, this substack platform, all of this, the deadliness of OWS and the Malone et al. vaccine. You lost family, friends, colleagues, you were harmed because of the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. So, there must be no games in this, and we must hold them all to account, even the administration. No letting up.

If the move now is to make mRNA vaccines a mainstay of life, for former anti-mRNA vaccine people to make money off of it, then this is flat wrong, and we will not stand for that. Are our lives ruled by people who really are seeking ONLY money and benefits for themselves ALWAYS and pimp and lie and play language games solely to make money?

Something stinks and is dangerous and is happening with mRNA vaccine technology and those involved, and I have been clear that each must sit in proper legal settings to answer questions under oath. What Kennedy Jr. failed to mention is the move to get legal accountability and even someone like Malone who used the COVID movement to enrich as he shilled the mRNA vaccine until the deaths piled up, knowing it was unsafe, even he must sit in a court under oath.

Kennedy Jr. must ensure this, pals or not. In my world, even my friends, my family must face legal accountability if there is question that must be dealt with in a legal setting. I continue to support the advocacy of Kennedy Jr. and want him to clarify his recent para ‘you can keep your vaccines statement’ as to if it includes Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. Then this will be catastrophically wrong and troubling.

mRNA technology gene-based mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Moderna BioNTech Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko et al. are here to stay & these above know it WILL kill; they seek money power culling

___

