Is it that many airline pilots have incurred very serious heart myocardium (heart muscle and pericarditis) damage from the OWS COVID Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection injection and so the FAA enlarged ECG parameters for pilots? From 200 ms to 300ms? The FAA did this SILENTLY, with no announcement just after the mRNA vaccines were rolled out and mandated to fly. Trump brought the mRNA shots and Biden rolled it out with mandates.

Did the FAA dangerously widen the ECG parameters for pilots, so that they can pass tests so that they can fly? Knowing that the mRNA vaccine had damaged pilot hearts, and that the electrical conduction was now hobbled, delayed, and hampered and thus pilots could not pass at the routine 200 ms threshold?

This must be investigated now!

It does not take a rocket scientist to grasp that by enlarging the threshold parameter from 200 ms to 300 ms for electrical conduction across the heart (as the FAA just silently did), allows those pilots with possible ‘silent’ myocardial cardiac damage following COVID gene injection vaccine, to now fly large commercial aircraft packed with passengers, thus placing passengers at risk if they suffered a heart attack or other event while flying the plane.

Must a big one fall from the sky? With 300 people? Must a plane or two loaded with passengers crash due to a pilot under stress in the cockpit and thus with surging stress-induced adrenaline bathing a vaccine induced myocardial scarred heart, ending in cardiac arrest? Did this happen over the POTOMAC, Washington, via the AA plane and military black-hawk helicopter? Even via the air-traffic controllers? Did Bourla Bancel Malone, Pfizer, Moderna (brought under OWS in the first Trump administration) etc. mRNA transfection injection hobble these people? Incapacitate the pilots? Did this play a role in seeming pilot error in the recent crash in Toronto?

I am very worried about Air Force pilots in US, Canada etc. and the cockpit stress they are under and how that can initiate a cardiac arrest cascade in the cockpit.

Must innocent people die due to pilots dying in flight for the airlines and FAA and Canadian authorities to act? We argue this is almost a certainty and the governments must move now to clear pilots fully of myocarditis before allowing them to fly. This must be a broad policy change and can only serve to calm the fears of the public as well as ensure that their pilots are fit to fly and even if not, that they can get the care that they need.

When last have Canadian pilots been subjected to an EKG/ECG? Are autopsies being done in Canada and US when a pilot dies and we mean in the last 2-3 years to assess if this could be due to the COVID mRNA gene injection? Why is there a lack of interest to ascertain why pilots are all of a sudden dying based on media reports?

We have the FAA adjusting threshold criterias for electrical conduction across the heart from 200 ms to 300 ms. With no public announcement or explanation. Why? What was the reason? For this silence. This increase suggests a slower cardiac electrical conduction and so we ask why? What are they seeing to do this? Are they seeing the electrical conduction in myocarditis scarred hearts delayed and thus to pass tests they have had to increase the time for conduction? The FAA or any of these government agencies do not make these major changes without a reason. What is it?

We argue that flying today following the mRNA injections is very very dangerous and never before has it been as unsafe. Many pilots are flying vaccine injured with silent myocarditis.

