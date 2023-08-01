Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Aug 1, 2023

That's right, being good looking is great and all that, but being funny is greater.

"Better to be born lucky, than good or rich." I'll take funny in a flash.

Subscribed, and thanks.

Edwin

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ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤAngeliciousness's avatar
ㅤㅤㅤ ㅤAngeliciousness
Aug 1, 2023

Joined. She's my new boo!!!!!!

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