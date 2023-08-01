My friend Rachel Moldanado who interviewed me & McCullough 2 years ago, has started her substack & I am liking her pieces; well done! I ask you to read and support her, if even a FREE subscriber
but if you can subscribe, she needs the support, help, even if for one month...but stay FREE, and share it...and comment, it will help her debate and improve as you advise.
The Art of the Handshake
https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/the-art-of- the-handshake?r=1pbtlu&utm_ campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How to get a girlfriend if you have no money
https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/how-to-get- a-girlfriend?r=1pbtlu&utm_ campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Men, it matters how you dress
https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/men-it- matters-how-you-dress?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web
The sexiest job title to entice women
https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/the-sexiest- job-title-to-entice-women?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web
You don't have to be good looking if you're funny
https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/you-dont- have-to-be-good-looking?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That's right, being good looking is great and all that, but being funny is greater.
"Better to be born lucky, than good or rich." I'll take funny in a flash.
Subscribed, and thanks.
Edwin
Joined. She's my new boo!!!!!!