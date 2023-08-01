The Art of the Handshake

https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/the-art-of- the-handshake?r=1pbtlu&utm_ campaign=post&utm_medium=web

How to get a girlfriend if you have no money

https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/how-to-get- a-girlfriend?r=1pbtlu&utm_ campaign=post&utm_medium=web

Men, it matters how you dress

https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/men-it- matters-how-you-dress?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web

The sexiest job title to entice women

https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/the-sexiest- job-title-to-entice-women?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web

You don't have to be good looking if you're funny

https://open.substack.com/pub/ rachelmaldonado/p/you-dont- have-to-be-good-looking?r= 1pbtlu&utm_campaign=post&utm_ medium=web