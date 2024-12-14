My friend's son-in-law took Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA-LNP transfection gene vaccine (not a vaccine) & suffered drastic myopericarditis & quickly his heart stopped; he got a new heart
one year ago; now myopericarditis has returned in new donor heart & doctors are stumped; he cannot get another heart & I share to inform that your cells make spike protein 24/7 all your life
myopericarditis is not mild and the effects are life-long and the survival at 5 years is 50%.
This is why we have to bust up, dissolve, detoxify the spike protein, from virus but my focus is the vaccine for my friend’s son-in-law surgeons said it is due to the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine, they admit this, direct link to the mRNA vaccine and while he got a new heart, the donor one is now failing.
