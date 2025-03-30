reimagine our economy. We will need to ensure that Canada can succeed in a drastically different world. The old relationship we had with the United States—based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation—is over.

What exactly the United States does next is unclear. But what is clear is that we, as Canadians, have agency. We have power. We are masters in our own home.

We can control our destiny. We can give ourselves much more than any foreign government, including the United States, can ever take away. We can deal with this crisis best by building our strength right here at home. It will take hard work. It will take steady focus and determination—from governments, from businesses, from labor, from Canadians. We will need to dramatically reduce our reliance on the United States.

We will need to pivot our trade relationships elsewhere, and we will need to do things previously thought impossible, at speeds we haven’t seen in generations.

But we can make ourselves more productive—and therefore more competitive. We can break down internal trade barriers. We can build a stronger and more resilient economy. That’s what I’m squarely focused on as your Prime Minister.’

These are 2 great independent nations with sovereignty and borders and borders of US will not be redrawn nor will those of Canada and neither nation is for sale. Russia will like to take ownership of USA militarily if it could, but it will never happen as China itself plots way to invade and overtake USA. No one is playing for second place and this recent language and posturing by some about taking other peoples’ nations must stop for our current leaders will not live forever and have 5 years max health…give or take. Moreover, the population will not necessarily approve. Many bad people can emerge (leaders, governments) and what you set in motion today can haunt your nation you WILL leave behind in the future. We may rue the day we burnt bridges. We must be careful, all of us.

Again, I am hoping as simple little me, that Trump and Carney (and Ford) can resolve to all parties’ liking. Leadership yet with respect is needed now. More than ever.

This Gateway Pundit article is well written and troubling all at once for it underscores the urgency of cooler calmer heads prevailing and Détente is needed. I argue we need proper Statesmen to help work this, not the idiots on both sides thus far.

___

