Americans will never get behind the bombing of Iran for they knew it was wrong to begin with. They get behind things when they think it is right or there is some legitimacy. That is America. I applaud them for that.

And you think Joe Rogan that stupid?

I need to know why was Epstein’s hand inside the pants of that female, young girl? I know the mean who hung with him sought same. They will need to answer for this. Why was she clearly pulling away? Seemed she did not want to be kissed by him or any of the men in those photos. Why do you think?

Thus I praise Americans for understanding the truth and standing by their convictions, they will not get behind this war for it is wrong and lies are being told to them/us.

Again, leave FLOTUS Melania alone. Do not conflate her and include her in the Epstein, Maxwell, all the males and females on his plane, mansion, island etc. Yes we have serious questions to ask Lutnick, RFK Jr. et al., hell, all of them who were in company of Epstein et al. given his whole life surrounded getting young women and little girls to fuck…so we need to ask all we see in photos and what is covered up by FBI Patel and former AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi if they were seeking little girls too to fuck…and under oath. We cannot say for sure, but we need to know what these people were doing with Epstein given his proclivities. And they were rolling with him even after it was well known and he had faced law enforcement for it. His pedophilia. It was known, that if you want to play with and fuck little pre-pubescent braces girls, you go see Epstein. He will handle you. These high-society lots of Palm Beach rich elite prominent men, many in government then and now, many in congress and Senate too, many in senior roles, knew you want to fuck little girls, go find Jeff Epstein and Weinstein…well call Oprah first. For an introduction. The rest follows. I would hope absent of the Oprah. Put a pin in that for a moment.

Now, why would this Israeli solider as per reports, be smashing the head off of a Jesus statue? Thank goodness the IDF takes this very seriously.

Back to thesis at hand:

I have given it thought and share my view for debate, I may be right, I may be wrong, I may be semi-correct but it is simply my view as I seek to make sense of this bullshit madness, this bombing of another nation when we were not attacked, and when that nation by even our intel agencies was not an imminent threat…

point, it is time POTUS Trump to wrap this up and bring our troops home safely. We lost enough soldiers and equipment. Word is we lost more military planes etc. at the hands of Iran the day we rescued the downed pilot than on any day since Vietnam.

1)Iran has shown us many things about our own US military in that 1)the stealth is not what Lockheed told us re our F-35 hit by Iran, F-15s can be hit, that Iran missiles fly very fast, and that Iran made inoperable all the US bases across the 13 Middle Eastern nations by hitting them and damaging them, and FOX news and WH just lies to the nation and does not tell the truth, that Iran can hit our planes, ships, bases, anything…word is it actually hit the USS Gerald Ford, most advanced aircraft carrier in the world and it is now out of commission…did you know this? I am trying to validate this for it is shocking. we now know its missiles can go far further, we know the Iron dome over Israel is not bullet proof etc. to Iran, and we have learnt many things. Beta testing our equipment in the field. Revealed weaknesses that we must urgently fix.

2)Iran has shown the Iron dome is not bullet proof.

3)Iran it is rumored sent out it’s B team drones missiles etc. while Israel et al. used all very expensive interceptors etc. to hit them. Word is they are low and that the US is low. I have heard one general ‘in the know’ reveal that we used about one half of all our tomahawks in less than one month re bombing of Iran…read that again. If that is true, that is staggering. I heard another reveal China makes 1000 new missiles a day, and we make 100 month so about 3 per day. So we joined in this bombing and Iran is left standing and intact and now our intel tells us Iran has all of its missiles or the SA team missiles and drones still available.

Word is that Iran drew Israel and US into using its top defenses and drew them down. And retains its main arsenal. Is this even half true? Then what a clusterfuck. How did Trump et al. not know this.

4)Word is that Trump decided he must get out and seeking now to leave and bring troops home and is desperate and in fear each hour this continues as they will lose the congress and Senate…politically it is now a disaster not to mention the devastation on the US economy and global….risking a depression…but Israel won’t let him get out because Israel has no air cover. Word is the USA military was Israel’s air cover and Iran knocked out lots of Israel’s air cover. Is this true for then may explain why US is still in the hunt. So if USA bails, Israel has no air cover.

5)Word is then Israel will be vulnerable to Iran’s missiles and this is why USA cannot leave…remember I am a little simple person trying to read and do my own thinking to make sense. And I may be misguided too. Hell if we have a SECDEF who is a complete blabbering dry-drunk moron dolt on military then why can’t I be?

6)Word is that if Iran then attacks Israel hard if USA leaves then Bibi may turn to nuclear weapons to hit Iran…to destroy Iran. Is this true? Can it be? Given Israel cannot fight Iran if US is not in the mix.

7)Word is if Israel nukes any part of Iran, that the world will not stand by and that other nuke able nations will hit Israel. Is this true?

8) Is any of this true or partially for this paints a dangerous picture and helps me understand why Trump cannot get out…in other words Trump is sticking in to prevent Israel from using nukes on Iran and thus the world degenerating in a nuclear war in hitting back Israel…the world will not stand for Israel destroying Iran with nukes. Makes sense to me. World should not stand by if any nation nukes a nation today. any nation.

9)so it begs the question, why can’t Trump sit Bibi down, read him the riot act, tell him if he nukes Iran he will face the US military too, and that as part of any peace deal, he, Israel must affirm and agree to never use nukes on Iran or any arab nation. That the US too affirms that. and that Iran affirms too that if it ever gets nukes it will never use it on Israel or any arab nation…it will only have it as a deterrent and safeguard to prevent invasion and bombings, as we see now…can such a deal be made? Put another way, if Maduro had nukes he would be still in Venezuela, bad and brutal as he was…point is, nukes seem to be the rate limiting step in any big stronger nation attacking smaller weaker nations. I guess as bad and militant and extremist Pakistan is and can be, radical extremist islam too, no one would touch it, not even India.

10)hence does this Iran bombing not push other global nations NOW to develop, to seek and to acquire, even purchasing them, their own nuclear bombs? I am for no nation having nukes but now I see why many nations want them. It is the best deterrent. Dangerously.

11)If Israel has nukes and we assume they will not use them even Pakistan and others regionally and globally (remember USA is the only nation to actually use 2 atomic bombs on completely civilian populations) given the devastation and responses, then why can’t Iran have them too as their own deterrent against hostile neighbors? do you think Iran will nuke Israel when it knows Israel will respond with nukes as would other nations? and destroy it…hence would Iran not appreciate what MAD is, meaning ‘mutually assured destruction’ hence do not touch or use your fucking nukes, just have them and keep them on ice. Israel knows if it used nukes on any arab nations the world will respond…as punitively. so nations should be allowed to police their nukes. No? I find an interesting question and I am still agnostic on it and will like your views?

I stand by USA, the greatest nation, flag, our military, our POTUS…I want him to succeed and know he is trapped. He needs a way out. I pray the Lord grants him safety, gracious mercy and cover and helps him make next BEST decision for lives are at stake. Our military and innocent people, all sides.

I pray for my President each night. I think he means well.

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