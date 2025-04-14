too can they go back and bring him out…if he is a MS-13 gangsta, then show it, try him, let the judge hear it, I want him deported etc. if he is a bad man…let them pronounce him guilty and deport him again…if you have evidence to hold him and try him, do it, properly…lower court, SCOTUS as ruled…bring him back…Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia…

or maybe Bukele did bring him back on same plane and we just do not know yet…

ha ha ha, you realize I am making as much a joke of the government in this matter as it is making of us the people?

for Abrego Garcia to still be in El Salvador while Bukele comes here, is flaunting our laws, our courts…I cannot believe that the US Justice Department, AG etc. is playing this dangerous game. Again, if he dies there the public will not be so forgiving.

bring him back, hold him, let him go to court, let the judge hear the matter, and then get decisions and go from there but do not flaunt the law. do not make a mockery of it and dont’t tell me about what Biden et al. did. There is no Biden here, this is all you.

you operate in State and Justice as if you will have power forever…yet your power is temporary, it will change and actions set in motion today sets the stage for the future…you do not use power abusively and even if others did that, and your predecessor did it? so what…no, you set the standard and respect human rights. respect the rule of law. respect the courts. even when you disagree, you go where it can be redressed and keep trying.

Especially if you made the mistake and clusterfucked up…you yourself declared so by deporting him in error…and thus how come Bukele did not bring the guy back in the belly of his plane, with the cargo, the luggage, in the wheel well even…how come? who is zooming who? tie him onto the wings even but this is a fiasco…I want every gang member, every criminal, illegal criminals, any criminals, rapists, murderers, pedophiles to feel the weight of law and feel full punishment…if Alien Act is applicable, use it, get them out…but I am arguing here for the rule of law and how it is being shredded…if you make a serious mistake then fix it…do not pose and floss and play games with the courts etc. operate the courts and law etc. as it should be so that the kids coming up, the young people see it and know the standard. Do not feel you answer to no one for in the end, the public speaks…it will be solved in the court of public opinion.