Paul —

Your family’s support for Tunnel to Towers is beautiful, real-life proof that compassion isn’t just talk; it’s action for the people who’ve given everything. Huge respect to Yuvati, Nicholas, and Jennifer for stepping up. That kind of quiet strength cuts through all the noise.

I’ve been following your Substack for years, and what always stands out is how you’re big enough to own it when you’re wrong: to say sorry and apologize without a shred of ego. That’s rare as hell in a world full of fake warriors who’d rather double down on harm than admit they hindered someone. Narcissists can’t do that; it’s poison to their mirror. You? You seek to heal, not hurt; to help, not hinder. It’s why I keep coming back.

Your daughter’s drive for fairness and care for those in need hits close to home. Reminds me of my own daughter and sons, who’ve always had that same fire for the underdog. In a sea of performative bullshit, that’s the real contrast: the ones who sacrifice versus the ones who just pose.

Tunnel to Towers embodies that: honoring first responders who run toward the fire while the rest of us run away. Keep amplifying them, Paul. You’re doing God’s work in a world that’s forgotten how.

