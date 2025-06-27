I am asking you to please support this cause. Read first to see if this interests you. I personally have always been amazed and inspired by this. By Frank Siller.

Alexander Family & Friends Supports Tunnel to Towers 2025 - Campaign

‘This Tunnel to Towers fundraising campaign aims to benefit first responders and military personnel. Tunnel to Towers helps build homes for our wounded and fallen military, first responders etc. and their families.

As advocates for improving the health and well-being of all Americans and global citizens, my family is raising funds through Tunnel to Towers to show our appreciation for the hard work and sacrifices that our first responders and military personnel have made to protect us.



My training is in evidence-based medicine, and I’ve worked in Canada and the USA as a disease specialist. My youngest daughter Yuvati Rave Alexander (now 16) is a very special and humane person. She is focused on advocating for those in need and has inspired me in this venture. Her want of fairness and care and compassion for those in need and those who sacrifice inspires me. My other children Nicholas Edward & Jennifer Elizabeth Alexander also want to give back by helping T2T raise money and showcase this amazing foundation. We hope you will support our effort to give back to those who give and sacrifice so much for us.’

About Tunnel to Towers

Make a donation in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Since 9/11, Tunnel to Towers has been supporting America's first responder and military heroes. Do good and help America to Never Forget 9/11 and the sacrifices of its heroes.

