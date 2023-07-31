https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/my-teenage-girl-went-sleep-30514307?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

‘"We didn't even know she had this. Ella's brain tumour was discovered during the autopsy. She had no symptoms at all which is scary.

"I've since read about the lack of funding into research of brain tumours which is scary to think about.

"Although I had an idea about what a glioma was, I still looked it up online and the fact that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, and yet still isn't recognised with the proportion of funding and awareness it currently receives is senseless."'

‘A coroner's report later found that Ella, who loved horse riding, had suffered a haemorrhage caused by a high-grade diffuse glioma - a fast-growing tumour in brain cells.’

‘Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We offer our condolences to Ella's family for their unimaginable loss and thank them for their bravery in speaking out to help raise awareness of this devastating disease. We are grateful to Sophie for supporting our petition.’