Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Grant Wickham's avatar
Grant Wickham
Jul 31, 2023

These reports of young healthy people dying are so heart breaking.

No mention of jabs in article, that’s telling.

As I’ve seen you say or have alluded to Paul, it’s the jabs until proven otherwise and I’m 100% with that.

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SoCalGal's avatar
SoCalGal
Jul 31, 2023

They’re going to push getting annual Covid jabs and and flu shots. I will Never get either!

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