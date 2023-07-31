'My teenage girl went to sleep and never woke up'; what killed Ella? 'Ella McCreadie was found dead in bed by her parents after suffering a haemorrhage'; another 'dying in sleep' era of mRNA vaccine?
What killed Ella? brain tumour & TURBO cancer due to the mRNA TECHNOLOGY COVID technology gene shot? Ella McCreadie was found dead in bed by her parents after suffering a haemorrhage
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/my-teenage-girl-went-sleep-30514307?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
‘"We didn't even know she had this. Ella's brain tumour was discovered during the autopsy. She had no symptoms at all which is scary.
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"I've since read about the lack of funding into research of brain tumours which is scary to think about.
"Although I had an idea about what a glioma was, I still looked it up online and the fact that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40, and yet still isn't recognised with the proportion of funding and awareness it currently receives is senseless."'
‘A coroner's report later found that Ella, who loved horse riding, had suffered a haemorrhage caused by a high-grade diffuse glioma - a fast-growing tumour in brain cells.’
‘Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We offer our condolences to Ella's family for their unimaginable loss and thank them for their bravery in speaking out to help raise awareness of this devastating disease. We are grateful to Sophie for supporting our petition.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These reports of young healthy people dying are so heart breaking.
No mention of jabs in article, that’s telling.
As I’ve seen you say or have alluded to Paul, it’s the jabs until proven otherwise and I’m 100% with that.
They’re going to push getting annual Covid jabs and and flu shots. I will Never get either!