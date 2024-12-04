heading any agency that has anything to do with healthcare.

The question is one of AUTHORITY…do the picks have AUTHORITY to lead?…were they bullet proof in their past during the COVID operation warp speed lunacy?…did they defend OWS and the Malone Bancel Bourla deadly mRNA transfection injection? No doubt no person is perfect, but you can’t be touting the lockdowns and the ineffective lunatic masks and the deadly mRNA unsafe vaccine one minute then heading up a major US health agency the next…makes no sense and actually dangerous. We did not vote for that. And if you changed or EVOLVED, then stand up and declare now, tell us how you changed. Tell us.

First of all, thank God the DEA pick was tossed, he lacked any credibility to lead DEA (even if it should exist as an agency at all), his behavior during COVID was lunacy.

So IMO, and I am a little person with only my opinions, we are to toss Oz and SG pick Nesheiwat and I would allow Hegseth to defend himself in proper confirmation hearings…at this time you have to let the guy do that for his name and career even on FOX is done if he is hung out to dry so…so it is as if you get tapped, you go all the way or are done…the latter is not fair…better you not be tapped…do you get what I mean? I do not know them personally but them e.g. SG shilling for a deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA gene injection disqualifies them…SG was too pro-vaccine and pro-masks and there was ZERO science then and now for it…point is we did not vote for that…and no, she said the vaccine was a ‘gift from God’ and that was wrong IMO…I think if I recall too that the SG pick praised media like Facebook for censoring us and people who were dissidents against the shots…that’s a non no! and no Oz, we do not want microchips implanted under our skin…views too nutty for me, I must say, and I can be conspiratorial at times.

RFK Jr. to me is optimal! Kask is King is optimal! Homan is optimal! Jay B is optimal (though he has to clean up his past shilling and statements on the vaccine for there was no basis for it in elderly or anyone and the harms were clear)…

I think we should have the right to opine on the picks even as we fully support POTUS Trump and want his success…some of these are wonky and very concerning.

I do not understand how come Ben Carson (has the gravitas and balance and authority) was not tapped for one of those posts e.g. SG? Dr. Joe Ladapo? Dr. Peter McCullough? Dr. Harvey Risch? Dr. Naomi Wolf? If my friend Ramin Oskoui was alive, I would have backed him for HHS as this was a person hell bent on safe guarding Americans across COVID while many flipped flopped based on where the political winds were blowing and where they could make money.