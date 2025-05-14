Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Paul, as I posted on an earlier stack, there was a split last year within the "Communist Party USA" (CPUSA) when a breakaway faction apparently left to found a new pro-Trump "American Communist Party," reportedly supported by approximately 30 pro-Trump CPUSA clubs and cells.

Many in the MAGA Movement who appear on this stack, such as the troll "Freedom Lover" and "Kitsune the Clueless Crusader" display attitudes and urge actions which point to them being from the new American Communist Party, rather than from the non-Trumpist faction of the CPUSA or from the non-Trumpist "Revolutionary Communist Party of the USA."

They all hope that President Trump will usher in a Golden Age of Communism" for the USA. The anti-Trumpist Communists probably hope he will be even more extreme than the MAGACommunists want him to be

All of them want the suspension of habeas, although for different reasons The article at the link, written shortly before last November's election, sheds light on the motivation of some of them:

Excerpt

"By supporting Trump, millions of people are saying: “anything and anybody is better than this. We can do no worse. Let us roll the dice!” Now they have decided to roll the dice one more time. But it may well be the last time.

Donald Trump is now an old man. It seems ruled out that he could ever stand again for president. We are assuming that he will enter the White House again in January 2025. Nothing can stop him – nothing, that is, short of an assassin’s bullet. And that cannot be ruled out, given the hysterical reaction of the ruling class.

There is no shortage of combustible material in American society. And there is no shortage of mentally unstable individuals armed with very effective modern weapons.

But assuming that Trump is finally installed as president, what can be expected? He will face colossal challenges in many fields: the economy, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, relations with China and Iran, and many other issues

Typically, he has made big promises about making America great again. But there is no evidence that he will be able to deliver on any of them. The American workers who place their confidence in him will find themselves sorely disappointed.

In 1940, when the German army entered Paris, there was an interesting conversation between a German officer and a French officer. The German was naturally puffed up with arrogance. But the French officer said simply: “the wheel of history has turned. It will turn again.” And it did.

The wheel of history is turning in the USA, and it will turn again. Once the masses have fully explored the potential of Trumpism and realised its limitations, they will turn in a different direction. The way will be prepared for a massive swing of the pendulum to the left.

A new and turbulent chapter in American history is about to be written."

Revolutionary Communist Party of the USA: Trump victory: a kick in the teeth for the establishment

https://communist.red/trump-victory-a-kick-in-the-teeth-for-the-establishment/

© 2025 Paul
