judgement as a younger man even having a friendship with Epstein and those types of low-life twisted pedophiles…

No one must ever say that the release or the files are NOT important. Never say that. They are. How it has been handled etc. and the cover up is staggering. IMO both Republicans and Democrats have PLAYED the nation.

he knows that sitting in the very US congress and senate are some of the sickest most warped vile pedophiles and scum bottom-dweller people…but alas, it is our governments globally. the basal fecal matter lurches to government life to enrich and steal from the tax-payer kind of like some of the COVID Freedom Fighters who pimped off of pain and sought your donor money and affection and kindness…with bullshit…lies and fake and misdirection…and grift and graft…I think Trump will make different decisions if he got a mulligan on this aspect of his life…the player PLEASURE aspect….today…I do not think he did anything wrong in this (I have no reason to think otherwise) and was slandered and smeared and his detractors and enemies tried to use it to rattle him and hurt him…his name…but he is and was just a player and womanizer. You may well of have lived his same life. Trump is not a bad man as many want him to be. In his younger days. I do not even think when he said he would grab women by their pussies just like that because ‘he could’ as he was ‘Trump’, in clubs etc. para that he meant it literally. No. He is a typical man. Many say things that are furthest from the truth. I think he was just boasting to Bush in that interview, as a player. Outlandish. For if that was so it would have been a crime.

So, I think Trump is calling for the vote in the congress while it is all set up already. To fail. It will NOT pass. Trump did the right thing, I praise him for calling for the vote, I am actually sorry he is smeared by this for many men get wrapped up and trapped in smear and slander and lives destroyed because of associating with some sicko. But that does not mean they are same. but the congress etc. will do all it could to keep the contents hidden for it does indeed show the lurid sleazy sick lives of many high-level rich connected people in society. Trump knows that congress will not expose anything. I do feel that children were exploited in this somewhere and done bad things to. I want somehow that bad people pay a steep price, for abusing under-aged girls etc., so I want it released and us to keep digging. Trump wants it to go away for he is tied to it via photos etc. bad associations, in the glamor days, like in the Camelot days of Kennedys where they could do no wrong e.g. Ted Kennedy and Mary Jo…but really there seem to be crimes here re Epstein and he, Trump, may be better off actually getting his Justice to prosecute wrongs in this. Point is that young persons were abused and sex trafficked and this has to be punished to the highest extent. People hung if it is shown in proper legal courts and judges etc.

Interesting by Leake. We are kind of on same page.

Maybe as Franklin O’Kanu writes, it is maybe a waste of time, always was, and it is being used to distract you from other things. Maybe even Trump? Following that logic…hhhmmm worth the read.

Trump Now Says He Supports Release of Epstein Files

Reflections on the difference between what is illegal and what is embarrassing, and the loss of power that follows from the loss of mystique.

‘What Should We Actually Be Looking At?

What do you actually look at when you’re trying to measure the health of a country? I’m going to write a full article on this later, but here’s the short version: How is the health of the American country right now? The condition? The dream?

When you talk about the health of a nation, you look at things like:

The country’s wealth

The country’s debt

Citizens’ cost of living

Health outcomes

Infant mortality

Mental health

Crime rates

Longevity

Time spent working

Generational wealth

How are these things doing right now?’

Franklin O'Kanu

___

