Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/trump-tells-aides-to-prepare-for-extended-blockade-of-iran-da3be7a4

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
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Is Trump our modern day Mr. Bojangles and the real question is, who is daddy Trump dancing for? For drinks and tips? For what does he dance? Big money? For what? Is the dancing FOR America? or for others? a debate worth having. I like daddy Trump but today I question who he dances for?

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