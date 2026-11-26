If I were POTUS Trump, I would remove Vance as VP.

NOW!

I do not want that to happen to Trump, not removal, but it can and Trump has made it entirely possible with disastrous actions e.g. NVIDIA sex spy scandal and Lutnick role, mRNA vaccine, lost deadly war with Iran, corruption in Trump orbit and government etc. that the Democrats will pull the trigger on this and Vance will finish it off. Trump best put Vance on tight leash now or fire him, best if Trump removes Vance as VP put someone else, for he adds fuck all nothing to the table and will hurt Trump if given the chance…recall Pence…Vance IMO has always been Pence on roids he gets from RFK Jr….

Over to you POTUS Trump, I stand by you in support. Despite it all, I think we can get good things from you and you want to do good for USA but at present being quartered by the special interests and IT tech bros and big business you let into the White House. You must do what is in THEIR best interest, wrongfully. They demand of you and you thus far have acceded to their demands and your and their avarice.

Jensen Huang wasn’t the only Nvidia NVDA -3.91%decrease; down pointing triangle executive having a romantic relationship with an officer at one of the chip giant’s customers—a company where staff have been accused of smuggling chips into China.

The Nvidia CEO’s longtime lieutenant Jay Puri dated Cenly Chen, a senior executive at Super Micro Computer SMCI 3.05%increase; up pointing triangle, for several years when the computer server maker was competing for access to Nvidia’s chips, according to current and former co-workers. On March 7 of this year, Puri and Chen married in a ceremony in Big Sur, Calif., records show.

Is America ready for president AOC?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the funds and the fanatical support base for a 2028 run