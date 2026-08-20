to bring the debt down and to end reckless spending, yet in his second administration spending and debt is out of control…stunning debt. can never be repaid! The DC black suburban van people do not care about this, even gas the public pays for…Trump’s promise for fiscal order was pie in the sky, it is the complete opposite. many self enriching we see…

as

‘China completes work on man-made island that is ‘ideally placed’ for Taiwan invasion’

TMSC….a company that maybe rules the world!