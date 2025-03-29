National security advisor Mike Waltz told Laura Ingraham of FOX he did not know Jeff Goldberg, told us all, told Trump but it appears he lied! “But you’ve never talked to him [Jeffrey Goldberg] before
so how’s the number on your phone?” Laura Ingraham asked Waltz. Waltz replied, “Well, if you have somebody else’s contact and then somehow it gets sucked in, it gets sucked in.”
I sure hope folk in Trump world cuts this scum loose.
Now back to this issue where Waltz lied to FOX’s Laura Ingraham on live television that he did not know Goldberg (Atlantic Reporter):
I ask, is there fire to this smoke?
So, Waltz is saying he does not know, and he did not know him. Although Mike Waltz insists he has never spoken to Jeffrey Goldberg, it appears they might actually know each other.
If he lied, shit can him. Otherwise, don't play the blame game. Just make sure it doesn't happen again.
First its Hegseth, then its back to Waltz, then Hegseth again, then Waltz, then Hegseth's wife, then back to Waltz (SMH!).
Where is the evidence that either Waltz or his wife let Goldman in by accident?
Certainly no one in the Cabinet intentionally let Goldman in.
Since when to be believe everything that we are told in the leftist media?
I thought it was one of the staffer's wives and in that case, maybe Goldman himself has committed a crime. Goldman at the very least was a bad, bad boy, by conspiring to try to make what was probably a careless mistake, to follow up with a timely leak to all the leftist media outlets to try to damage the Trump administration. Trump has the best National Security team every put to together, and they are racking up one victory after another on the battlefield.
THIS HAS ALWAYS BEEN AND ALWAYS WILL BE A NOTHING BURGER, EXCEPT IT SEEMS THE LEFT IS UP TO THEIR OLD PRACTICES OF HAVING MOLES IN HIGH PLACES AND LEAKNG TO THE MEDIA WITH UNFORTUNATELY SOME ON THE RIGHT ALSO FALLING FOR THE SCAM.