very rich and powerful who manipulate, abuse, cheat, lie, corrupt people, corrupt science, corrupt truth. They push and promote child surgery and pharmaceutical consumption in the pretence that they can override nature and or God to change the sex and gender of humans. They promote anal sex rather than the tradition family unit whereby a man and a woman nurtures babies. They promote euthanasia and abortion rather than birth and health. They insist 2+2 does not necessarily = 4, but rather 5 or perhaps any answer you can imagine. They promote CO2 as a toxin and problem for the planet when it’s plant food and a gas of life. The Epstein class inverts truth, but the lid has apparently been lifted from Pandora’s box.’

Start Ned here and please support, often excellent scholarship:

Epstein Files: The Arrests Have Begun

https://rumble.com/v767md0-epstein-files-the-arrests-have-begun.html

The Duran Reference The Epstein Class

I remember several years ago, before covid1984, I tried to explain to my father what ‘woke’ is and means. At the time ‘woke’ was entering the lexicon of English language, the UK Column News were reporting on the education system in Scotland where John Swinney, the current First Minister of Scotland, was justifying his sex education programme in schools which included images such as this.

‘My bad’ has cropped up personally a couple of times just this week. I suppose it’s a simple phrase to own up to a mistake or declare responsibility and admit it’s ‘my fault’. I don’t think I’ve used it yet and I intentionally try to avoid doing so. Perhaps I’m a frumpy boring artist unwilling to swing with the times. I still try to avoid using ‘got’ as per my American English teacher’s instruction at my upper school. Goodness, I know this verges on blasphemy for some, but Shakespeare in the same teacher’s class bored me; except I did pinch some lines to recite during a number when once I sang with a rock ‘n’ roll band:

I pray thee, gentle mortal, sing again.

Mine ear is much enamoured of thy note,

So is mine eye enthralled to thy shape,

And thy fair virtue’s force perforce doth move me

On the first view to say, to swear, I love thee.



Thou art as wise as thou art beautiful.



In A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Titania sleeps and Oberon sprinkles magic love juice on her eyes in order that upon waking she falls in love with the first creature she sees. The eyes, ears and minds of the carbon cult have been awashed with a potion of similar black magic properties and proportions. The Epstein class mindset does linger like a bad smell as last night The Greens won the Gorton and Denton bi-election. It boggles my mind that anyone would vote for the Lib-Lab-Green-Con. Zack Polanski, leader of the carbon cult Greens, is an openly gay vegan Jew supporting the Palestinians. Oh goodness, it was bizarre enough to find myself on the same side of the Zionist Israel issue as little green elfin Grotty Thunderberg. Zak Polanski is the awful icing on a proverbial rotten cake.

From plumber to Parliament: the Green Party’s new MP

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwygp3dqenwo

The green movement includes ridiculous organisations such as:



https://www.mylifemysay.org.uk/



My Life My Say is run by Fabian Mete Corban which infects young minds with utter ideological nonsense. Last night at least gave 2nd placed Reform UK food for thought. It may indicate there is room for Rupert Lowe and

https://www.restorebritain.org.uk/

. I continue to yearn for political representation for England and the English.



I include additional references and material below, but on a more enthusiastic and positive note I want to change tack and share with you a response from Dr. Jonathan Jay Couey to my asking if viruses are real or not. I’m tempted to produce some artwork inspired by these few sentences, but for now record and share his answer.



https://x.com/jjcouey/status/2026255249711714614



There are transmitted particles with DNA or RNA.

All known life forms on earth emit these signals.

They are not pathogens independent of their source.

The idea of a virus is wholly incorrect, but there are little balls with stuff in them.

That puts the cat among the virus and no-virus pigeons.

I saw a clip of the allegedly terrible dictator planning to invade the UK anytime yesterday, Vlad the Bio-Lab Slayer Putin. He does entertain me; he’s articulate, measured, clear, seemingly bright and intelligent, capable… I wish we had one! A latest quote:

Don’t be mad at the mirror if you’re ugly



https://x.com/rinalu_/status/2026326377197449224





Corresponding Artwork Notes Of Reference, Interest & Self-Indulgence



A footballer was accused of a racist slur. I believe it was a match between Barcelona and Benfica. I think racist accusations have been made during two or three football matches of late. Gender and identity politics are so boring. If you are a female politician such Caroline Lucus or Anna Soubry, you can appear on BBC TV Question Time and call Donald Trump any number of names and slander him as racist, a white supremacist, sexist, misogynist and so on, but if an alleged hurty word slur during an intense high profile football match has been perceived, oh dear, bang! The Epstein class social justice warriors will come a calling. Another random example:

Edwards and Le Bris condemn racist abuse of players

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cp81wgjx9ejo

There’s been an advert on BBC radio this past week or so promoting a forthcoming programme apparently featuring a comedian who is the ‘first black’ to be doing what’s he’s doing. It’s frequently the first woman or first gay or first minority of whatever gender and political category we must all acknowledge, praise and applaud. This is the Epstein class mindset.



Every Pedo ring leads back to Bronfman Super Jews







The Epstein class has long been at it. Today’s UK Column News referenced Scallywag, a publication that once reported on child abuse cases.

Scallywag Archive



https://scallywagarchive.com/

A video remembering the anti-covid1984 lockdown protest walks. I was there.

I remember the anti-lockdown walks through London. I only attended two because I was offered a lift, but I remember them so well. Most of my life long friends, home and abroad, cowered behind their face nappies and just went along to get along.



https://x.com/CoviLeaks/status/2026318199566868884





Andy The Gabby Cabby implores you to listen to this working man who had spent 30 years reading English law and understanding the English constitution.

Graham Moore English Constitution Seminar For Rupert Lowe



https://x.com/gabby_cabby/status/2026097718590898181





Englishman Graham Moore talks to British Pakistani Crypto Rich

I believe Rich started online because of his interest in crypto currency. Here he discusses Rupert Lowe’s new Restore Britain political party.

Andy The Gabby Cabby

We have an English Constitution: ancient, evolving and partially codified across historic statutes and common law.

They say Britain has an “unwritten constitution.”

That’s lazy thinking.

We don’t have an unwritten constitution.



https://x.com/gabby_cabby/status/2025213816317874463





Persia Will Out!

Dr. Vladimir Brovkin talks to Crypto Rich about how Iran is not going to be ‘regime changed’ anytime soon.

The Next Ukraine is... Poland?



Tony Gosling meets Ryan Dawson, albeit remotely. I once suggested to Tony on FaceBook that Whitney Webb may have pinched some of Ryan’s work. Tony was very defensive of Webb at the time,

Epstein Class Continued

Dr. Paul Alexander said he’d publish this on his Substack

I receive his Substack emails and thus far he hasn’t.

We’re at home to Chelsea this weekend.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cx2d7x1k8j1t



-o0o-

As a wag once said,

‘The artist must go very far, so that the ordinary man will go far enough. Arsenal!’



‘There are few things more dishonourable than misleading the young.’

Thomas Sowell



Yurtta Barış Dünyada Barış : Peace At Home, Peace İn The World… if only.



