or long-term growth.

Forget James Monroe, Metternich or Machiavelli. Think Henry VIII and Emperor Charles V.

Do you think ‘neoroyalist’ is a fair or just characterization of Trump’s foreign policy, in other words dripping with favoritism awarded no competition no bid type government contracts etc.? giving tax-payer funded contracts etc. to family and friends? people who can benefit your own personal wealth? do you see that with Trump? nepotism, cronyism, paybacks, payoffs, kickbacks, patronage etc.? I am fascinated by this paper.

‘In the United States, “foreign policy has become a tool to channel money and status to Mr. Trump and his closest associates,” the two explained in a recent

in The New York Times. “Rather than compete with rivals, Mr. Trump is willing to collude with them in order to advance his court’s parochial interests.”