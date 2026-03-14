‘Neoroyalism’? What It Says About Trump; Experts are reaching to divine the president’s approach to global policy and economics, with one theory seeing antecedents in centuries-old dynastic rule. A
key feature of this “neoroyalist” approach is that global economic policymaking is based on personal, family and business ties rather than national interest, competitive advantage, shared prosperity
or long-term growth.
In photo above, this NY Times article photo is of Mr. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, with her husband, Jared Kushner. The media piece argues that those who are not part of the president’s coterie, or who oppose him, are threatened with punishment and exclusion from government contracts, regulatory approvals and other bounty.
Forget James Monroe, Metternich or Machiavelli. Think Henry VIII and Emperor Charles V.
Do you think ‘neoroyalist’ is a fair or just characterization of Trump’s foreign policy, in other words dripping with favoritism awarded no competition no bid type government contracts etc.? giving tax-payer funded contracts etc. to family and friends? people who can benefit your own personal wealth? do you see that with Trump? nepotism, cronyism, paybacks, payoffs, kickbacks, patronage etc.? I am fascinated by this paper.
‘In the United States, “foreign policy has become a tool to channel money and status to Mr. Trump and his closest associates,” the two explained in a recent opinion essay in The New York Times. “Rather than compete with rivals, Mr. Trump is willing to collude with them in order to advance his court’s parochial interests.”
The royalist reference has resonated because it captures the president’s imperious style of governing, his policy reversals and his contempt for longstanding international rules — not to mention his admiration for the British monarchy.
The theory has much in common with the kind of crony capitalism practiced by authoritarians like Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines and Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.’
‘Neoroyalism’ and What It Says About Trump - The New York Times
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More nonsense from those with Trump Derangement Syndrome. It seems this SubStack is becoming the sick-ward for those terminally afflicted. Trump is easily the best president since Ronald Reagan and may prove to the best ever.
Paul —
POTUS Trump may go down in history as a war criminal, largely thanks to him having not sacked SECDEF Hegseth long ago when he was first warned that he was a liability.
Contrary to what the cocksuckers who in the past called for Pete to not be sacked may think:
Hegseth is expected to resign due to new data on a strike on an Iranian school — EADaily, March 12th, 2026 — Politics, Middle East https://share.google/O2D6BNGtPPBVR4Goj
'He should resign': Senator calls for Pete Hegseth to step down over Iran school bombing - Raw Story https://share.google/4fFDadjXrzkzxCKfy
Hegseth ignored military officials when he slashed offices that limit risk to civilians - POLITICO https://share.google/apjowBnMirzbrKAmv
Did Hegseth (and POTUS?) use AI for propaganda to create the narrative that iranian primary schools were military installations full of military personnel and equipment?:
"On February 27 [one day before the triple-tap precision strike by the U.S. on the school in Minab], an AI-generated image appeared on Instagram purporting to show heavy military equipment stationed inside Karimian Elementary School in Isfahan, Iran. The post, shared by accounts including the Free Union of Iranian Workers, an independent labor union operating inside Iran whose leaders have been jailed by the regime, read: “This is not a military zone! It’s Karimian Elementary.” The image carried a visible Google Gemini watermark, indicating that it had been created by the software. The school posted a rebuttal, noting that the equipment could not physically fit on the premises. Iranian-diaspora fact-checkers confirmed that the image was fabricated."
The Fake Images of a Real Strike on a School - The Atlantic https://share.google/SDnk3MFADTIfZxjDL
"Congress created a special Pentagon office to prevent the accidental targeting of civilians but it was dramatically scaled back by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth soon after he took office last year."
This gave Hegseth (and POTUS) "plausible deniability" for a strike on the girls' school. If blaming Iran failed, it could still be covered up by calling it a mistake and blaming it on resource limitations.
The Iranians had been making a lot of noise about POTUS' links to Epstein.
“They’ve created an island for corruption. Is that a joke? Moral corruption, corruption in actions, oppression, force, coercion… This island of corruption is only one example.”
'Created An Island For Corruption': Khamenei's X Handle Rekindles 'Epstein Links' To Trump's War in Iran | Republic World
https://share.google/vtOsHrFsBDzEioVk3
A top Iranian official condemned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comparison of Iranian leaders to “rats” on Friday.
“Iran’s leadership is in no better shape, desperate and hiding, they’ve gone underground. That’s what rats do,” Hegseth said during a Friday morning press conference.
Ali Larijani, the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, criticized Hegseth’s comments in a post on the social platform X on Friday
Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island!
https://x.com/alilarijani_ir/status/2032488143568425368?s=
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi publicly stated that Iran proposed mechanisms to guarantee "no nuclear weapons," but U.S. negotiators rejected it because the Americans were too low IQ, i.e., they "didn't grasp the technical details."
That is Iranian negotiators offered a way to prove they were not developing nuclear weapons, but it was deemed too "sophisticated" (or too technically complex) for the Americans to understand.
Araghchi posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Factual knowledge matters. Case 1: Iran's proposal to ensure NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS was dismissed because US counterparts didn't grasp the technical details."
This statement appeared in multiple news outlets around March 13!-14 2026.
There is a lot of bullshit about Iran, including that it's antisemitic, and bullshit about how Americans are the chosen people or master race.
Multiple independent research studies show that Americans score higher on measures of narcissism than any other people on earth. The US just targeted a school in Iran and killed 168+ Iranian prepubescent girls, mainly the daughters of service personnel at a nearby military installation, and lied about it, claiming that the Iranians killed their own kids.
I dislike the Iranian regime because of the backward and brutal way it treats women, which is even worse than how Americans treat women. However, the Iranian regime is not antisemitic. It's anti-Zionist.
On May 10 1979, a delegation of Iranian Jews (including rabbis and several community leaders) met Ruhollah Khomeini in Qom to discuss the safety of the Jewish community in the new Islamic Republic.
During that meeting, Khomeini explicitly distinguished between Judaism and Zionism. According to accounts of the meeting, he said that Iranian Jews were not the same as “Zionists” and should be protected.
One reported statement attributed to him in that context was roughly that “our Jews… have nothing to do with those Zionists,” emphasizing that the Jewish community in Iran was separate from the political movement of Zionism.
Following this, Khomeini issued guidance that Jews in Iran were to be protected as a recognized religious minority.
Iran still has one of the largest Jewish communities in the Middle East outside Israel. Estimates commonly range from about 8,000 to 20,000 Jews, though numbers vary depending on the source. The Jewish community has one reserved seat in the Iranian parliament (Majlis).Jewish communities exist mainly in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan. There are multiple synagogues, Jewish schools, kosher facilities, and community organizations operating openly.
In Iran, under the Law on the Protection of Children and Juveniles (enacted originally in 2002 and updated in later years), acts of sexual abuse or exploitation of persons under 18 are criminalized and carry imprisonment terms if they do not fall under harsher religious “hudud” punishments.
In contrast, in the U.S., today, under Article 120b of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (10 U.S.C. § 920b), sex with 12 year olds is lawful for Americans who join the US military and marry or are married to the young boy or girl. If you don’t believe me look it up. There’s even a Wikipedia entry about it. Child marriage is legal in 2/3 of US states.
Unlike the U.S. constitution, the Iranian consitution does not include a "right to sodomy" (SCOTUS: Lawrence v. Texas, 2004), so Americans look down on the Iranian constitution. However, Judaism is officially recognized in Iran’s constitution as a protected minority religion. This is not the case in the U.S. constitution.