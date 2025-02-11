Fascinating gift to POTUS Trump. But who would tell Trump to say what he said about bulldozing GAZA and developing it into condos et al.? Is it the Beelzebub himself? Do you know who the Beelzebub around Trump is? **wink wink nod nod** This devil lurks and has high standing. Has 47’s ear. Close like family.

Closer. But not blood.

hhhmmmm

Back to the golden gift:

This is an ominous gift IMO, IMO in poor taste, and I don’t know what to make of it. Was this a message to Trump? Is this a sword of Damocles, swordlike, that sat above Dionysius? Over Trump? By whom? Who sent this message? You see where my mind is now? It puzzles me. Mystifies me. This gift. In a gift, there is always lots to be said about the giver, the gift, and the receiver. This one is particularly intriguing. Put a pin in that for a moment.

Back to GAZA:

For had Biden said what Trump said too about GAZA and real-estate development of GAZA and displacing the GAZANS, we would have for sure thought he was completely absurd, full blown batshit crazy, dementia, senile, non compos mentis and called for the 25th. We would have thought Biden was a lunatic, would we not? If Biden said he wanted Greenland, in the manner Trump did, let us pretend Biden used same language etc., would impose tariffs if they did not agree to give themselves to him, and then military option is not off the table, we would have for sure called for 25th and declared him senile. We would have said he was deranged and fully divorced from reality.

If he would have said similar about Canada, we would have thought he was senile and that his age caught up with him.

Icarus best be careful and stop his soaring flight, for he is getting too close to the sun now and you know what happens with his wings…

Again, this is just me opining. What do I know? I am just a simpleton.

On a side note, I felt Pandora's box was opened with that pager operation for now we know pagers, cell phones, laptops can be used as explosive devices detonated remotely, from a distance; thoughts on this?