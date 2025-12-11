Bourla, Bancel et al. IMO, Redfield, Fauci, Hahn, Jha, Rochelle et al., many of our doctors, are various versions of Jim Jones.

Is Bourla Jim Jones? Bancel? Are those still propagating mRNA vaccine versions of Jim Jones? In government bureaucratic suits? shirt and tie? Is and was Fauci really operating like a Mengele? what kind of Mephisto monsters are we really playing with? Was Lara Logan correct re Fauci? was this really a lesson and test of compliance? to force your will on masses? seems they succeeded and really we should be thankful for 2 things:

1)whatever they were cooking up in some lab (s) wherever and for whatever reason (none benevolent and I argue this is and was a battle field bioweapon binary weapon that got out and maybe intentionally so??) actually FAILED! it failed…and I cede to the multiple release points and no that this was infectious as they lied and told us…no asymptomatic spread, not infectious…clone theory…multiple release points…multiple point sources…epidemiologically…but key is it failed…in terms of infectiousness and virulence

2)the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine itself was a failure, did not work, did not protect the upper airways, upper respiratory tract, did not neutralize the entity whatever it (let us pretend a chimera virus) was or sterilize it (stop infection or transmission) yet the vaccine itself while deadly due to the LNP-mRNA etc. and generation of the toxic spike protein, was not with a mortality of 50% etc. thank God. so we dodged a bullet, yet we do not know the long-term implications and sequelae of the mRNA vaccine…many who took it may well die, and I have a strong opinion sadly many will!

Why?

Will RFK Jr. act to stop this? He indicated he would before he joined Trump administration. Why has he not?