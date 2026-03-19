what a clusterfuck the US bombing of Iran has caused!!!

‘Powell: Job creation is near zero

Fed sees unemployment holding at 4.4% amid low labor force growth driven by immigration declines and lower participation rates.’

“Effectively, there’s zero net job creation in the private sector,” after accounting for revisions over the past six months, Powell said. “But actually, that looks like that’s about what the economy needs, in terms of dealing with very, very low — nonexistent, really — growth in the labor force, which of course we’ve never had in our history.”

Indeed, the country may not need as many jobs as it once did amid lower labor force participation rates and immigration declines. But Powell also noted that “labor demand has clearly softened as well.”

‘Two vessels heading for energy-starved Cuba carrying Russian oil and fuel are due to arrive as early as next week in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s energy embargo, according to maritime intelligence companies.

If the ships arrive, they will be Cuba’s first energy shipments in three months. The island was plunged into a nationwide blackout when its entire grid collapsed on Monday before gradually regaining power on Tuesday, deepening a bitter economic crisis.

The Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, believed to be carrying some 27,000 tonnes of Russian gas, was headed towards the island after appearing to divert course last month. The ship is estimated to arrive in Cuba on Monday, Samir Madani, co-founder of maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers.com, told the FT.

The Russian-flagged Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying some 100,000 metric tons of crude — equivalent to 725,000 to 728,000 barrels depending on oil grade — was estimated to arrive in Cuba on April 4, Madani added.’

‘Gulf states battle to shoot down Iranian missiles as Tehran blitzes oil and gas plants - causing ‘extensive damage’ to world’s biggest in Qatar - sending price of crude SOARING as Putin breaks silence on assassination of his ‘friend’ Larijani’

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