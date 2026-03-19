Never in US history, FED reports "Nonexistent growth in labor force, which we've never had in our history'; FED SHOCK: ZERO JOB CREATION IN PRIVATE SECTOR! US economy not strong enough for Iran crises
as China helps Iran & as RUSSIA SENDS OIL TO CUBA in defiance of US as MISSILES HIT RIYADH and Qatar refineries & oil hits $111 USD barrel; all this as JD Vance in doghouse over opposition to bombing
what a clusterfuck the US bombing of Iran has caused!!!
‘Powell: Job creation is near zero
Fed sees unemployment holding at 4.4% amid low labor force growth driven by immigration declines and lower participation rates.’
“Effectively, there’s zero net job creation in the private sector,” after accounting for revisions over the past six months, Powell said. “But actually, that looks like that’s about what the economy needs, in terms of dealing with very, very low — nonexistent, really — growth in the labor force, which of course we’ve never had in our history.”
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Indeed, the country may not need as many jobs as it once did amid lower labor force participation rates and immigration declines. But Powell also noted that “labor demand has clearly softened as well.”
‘Two vessels heading for energy-starved Cuba carrying Russian oil and fuel are due to arrive as early as next week in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s energy embargo, according to maritime intelligence companies.
If the ships arrive, they will be Cuba’s first energy shipments in three months. The island was plunged into a nationwide blackout when its entire grid collapsed on Monday before gradually regaining power on Tuesday, deepening a bitter economic crisis.
The Hong Kong-flagged Sea Horse, believed to be carrying some 27,000 tonnes of Russian gas, was headed towards the island after appearing to divert course last month. The ship is estimated to arrive in Cuba on Monday, Samir Madani, co-founder of maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers.com, told the FT.
The Russian-flagged Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying some 100,000 metric tons of crude — equivalent to 725,000 to 728,000 barrels depending on oil grade — was estimated to arrive in Cuba on April 4, Madani added.’
‘Gulf states battle to shoot down Iranian missiles as Tehran blitzes oil and gas plants - causing ‘extensive damage’ to world’s biggest in Qatar - sending price of crude SOARING as Putin breaks silence on assassination of his ‘friend’ Larijani’
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Trump is exposing all the deep state traitors in Congress and the media, as well as those NATO countries that are NOT our friend. He is ending the deep state run terror machine based in Iran, just as he has ended the drug running by the CIA cartels.
And he has shown the very ignorant American citizens how the Federal Reserve is also an enemy of the people, and how they steal trillions of dollars and enslave us in a debt system. He is ALSO bringing them to an end, the sooner the better. Powell and all the other thousands of FED employees are leeches off the American people.
The old guard is being replaced with a re-ordered alignment of sovereign nations.
The US produces more oil than we use, and the price per barrel of oil globally will soon stabilize.
With respect, hopefully due, the Lord rebukes all manipulated data from the Federal Reserve. His mitzvah command to you, Paul is to expose the evil w/ light pursuant to Ephesians 5:11. Both Genesis 12:3 and the entire chapter Deuteronomy 28, show the Lord (not me) displaying his authority to bless or curse the followers of mitzvah commands. This RFK Jr site followed it before RFK came into office, both have been blessed especially RFK Jr who's CHD non-profit helped us.
FED RESERVE "INVENTIONS"
https://covidandvaxfaqs.substack.com/p/incriminating-patents-update
It's totally your decision, yet because I care about the McCullough Foundation's families, "free wills" are coming to bless wrong decisions. I am simple the Shaliach - servant/scribe.
The Covid Audit for Peace
https://WHOtoSTOP.org
~The Prince of Peace