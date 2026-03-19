Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Trump is exposing all the deep state traitors in Congress and the media, as well as those NATO countries that are NOT our friend. He is ending the deep state run terror machine based in Iran, just as he has ended the drug running by the CIA cartels.

And he has shown the very ignorant American citizens how the Federal Reserve is also an enemy of the people, and how they steal trillions of dollars and enslave us in a debt system. He is ALSO bringing them to an end, the sooner the better. Powell and all the other thousands of FED employees are leeches off the American people.

The old guard is being replaced with a re-ordered alignment of sovereign nations.

The US produces more oil than we use, and the price per barrel of oil globally will soon stabilize.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Geoff Wexler's avatar
Geoff Wexler
1hEdited

With respect, hopefully due, the Lord rebukes all manipulated data from the Federal Reserve. His mitzvah command to you, Paul is to expose the evil w/ light pursuant to Ephesians 5:11. Both Genesis 12:3 and the entire chapter Deuteronomy 28, show the Lord (not me) displaying his authority to bless or curse the followers of mitzvah commands. This RFK Jr site followed it before RFK came into office, both have been blessed especially RFK Jr who's CHD non-profit helped us.

FED RESERVE "INVENTIONS"

https://covidandvaxfaqs.substack.com/p/incriminating-patents-update

It's totally your decision, yet because I care about the McCullough Foundation's families, "free wills" are coming to bless wrong decisions. I am simple the Shaliach - servant/scribe.

The Covid Audit for Peace

https://WHOtoSTOP.org

~The Prince of Peace

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture