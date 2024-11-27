You can either accept and be part of it or stand up and say NO!

Say NO to the ‘new and improved’ mRNA vaccines. This too is and will be a fraud lie.

There is no evidence today that any mRNA vaccine worked to save one life, no evidence, just evidence of deaths. It has all been a fraud.

We are at cross-roads here, do we join them or try to beat them? This is the question. Do we join them, try to beat them for the crimes, or just try to walk away.

I say we work together to beat them, to beat this. Beat all those who seek to turn and be part of the mRNA technology business, who was against the mRNA and OWS one day and now for it. There is only one set of facts, one truth.

mRNA technology gene vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna etc. are and were ineffective and deadly. Unsafe. All involved know this. Knew this.

Are you with me? Are you with us who will not bend and will not be bought? That we wage the magnus opus battle now?