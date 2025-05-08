New Pope elected, let us hope this Pope can do what all others failed to do which is rid the church of the pedophile priests, all in the Vatican too & allow priests to be jailed & hung when they sodom
-ize little boys and nuns too when they molest and rape little girls; it's both a priest and nun thing & btw, it happens in all religions and faiths...perverted Epstein Island type priests of cloth
The Vatican and priests in various religions, not just Christian Catholic, say they are the victims for you ask them to be celibate then place a bunch of boys around them to help with the mass…one was heard saying…
'its like a kid in a candy store, what do you want us to do…us priests are the victims…not the little boys who we rape and sodomize and destroy. we are the ones hurt here’…
Let us hope this priest can do some good. Especially relocating sodomizing priests back to Ireland or moved around the islands or back to Vatican…Vatican must subject priests to the law enforcement where they rape the little boys and girls.
I worked in Italy. The Vatican was a client - been there and it i8s is an alien enclave of very bad spirits and ghosts. Vigano would have been my choice. These folks are very sick and dangerous people/cult.
There is nothing in the Bible that commands celibacy. One can serve the Lord, be married and not be celibate.