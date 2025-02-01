New White House (WH) Press Secretary who is aged 27, Karoline Leavitt, is stellar, strong, resolute, informed, handling the WH press at first briefing as a seasoned veteran Press Secretary; well done
Ms. Leavitt, well done! Just be clear, honest, open, transparent, explicit, fully declarative to the American people & press and not be like the prior WH press secretaries who (both sides) mislead us!
This young woman is smooth, informed, strong, fearless. This is needed to handle the rabid near animalistic WH press.
___
So far, you got'ta *LOVE* Leavitt !!! Compared to the previous Press Secretary -- a filthy creature who wouldn't know the truth if it bit her on her a$$ -- Leavitt is a welcome breath of fresh air.
LET ME TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO PROVIDE THE LATEST UPDATE:
Today is Saturday, February 1, 2025
Number of days that Trump has been POTUS (2nd term) ............................................................................11
Number of FAT RATS taken out (prison or executed) ......................................................................................0
Number of significant, *permanent* anti-Globalist actions .........................................................................0
Number of Covid Crime Criminals (e.g. Fauci, Birx, etc.) brought to justice ....................................... 0
Number of actions against the Central Bank Cabal (Fed) ............................................................................ 0
Number of actions against national theft (banks, Wall Street, etc.) ......................................................... 0
Number of actions against mega-criminal entities (BlackRock, Vanguard, etc.) .............................. 0
Number of actions against Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, Military Industrial Complex ........... 0
National Debt at time of Inauguration / now ...................................................................... $36.32 T / $36.42 T
She is a breath of fresh air . Very informed and entertaining. Great choice ! Even the Press Corps seem positively affected after 4 years of KJP that must have been like a stint in Purgatory.