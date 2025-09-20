New York judge is correct to toss the terrorism charge against Luigi, this was NOT terrorism but it was cold blooded pre-meditated murder so he must hang for this IF guilty in proper courts juries
We all deserve our due process but this guy killed a man in cold blood and must pay if found guilty by jury of his peers...this was not terrorism, over-charged but it is murder...as reported
but it is lunacy to be dropped down to 2nd degree murder.
___
