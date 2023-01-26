New Zealand study show a statistically significant association between Pfizer mRNA gene injection vaccination & myocarditis & pericarditis & acute kidney injury (AKI) (Walton et al. pre-print)
The IRR (95% CI) of myocarditis-pericarditis following the first dose was 2.6 (2.2– 2.9); An increased incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) was observed following the first (1.6 (1.5– 1.6))
This is cause to celebrate, the researchers stated : “Pfizer BNT162b2 was not found to be associated with most of the AESIs investigated, providing reassurances around the safety of the vaccine.”
You do know I am joking, right?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do you believe this garbage, if you look at the tables below (second column from the right, focus on the 95% CI and that the interval does NOT include 1.0 which is the line of no effect (no difference)), it is clear it is linked to acute kidney injury, myocarditis and pericarditis, venous thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia. Yet based on their writing, we should jump for joy, as only 4 of the very serious adverse effects are strongly linked to the COVID mRNA shot. Thank God. Tongue in cheek of course.
Yet just look at the risk for the 5-19 year olds for myocarditis-pericarditis (last table insert). Off the wall!
This is the insanity we live today with this fraud corrupted medical research writing.
SOURCE:
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4329970&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
‘Using national electronic health records, the observed rates of AESIs within a risk period (0-21 days) following vaccination were compared to the expected rates based on background data (2014 - 2019). The incidence rate ratio (IRR) for each AESI was estimated with 95% confidence intervals (CI) and adjusted by age.
The IRR (95% CI) of myocarditis-pericarditis following the first dose was 2.6 (2.2– 2.9) with a risk difference (95% CI) of 1.6 (1.1– 2.1) per 100,000 persons vaccinated and was 4.1 (3.7– 4.5) with a risk difference of 3.2 (2.6– 3.9) per 100,000 persons vaccinated following the second dose. The highest IRR was 25.8 (95% CI 15.6– 37.9) in the 5-19 years age group, following the second dose of the vaccine, with an estimated 5 additional myocarditis-pericarditis cases per 100,000 persons vaccinated.
An increased incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) was observed following the first (1.6 (1.5– 1.6)) and second (1.7 (1.6– 1.7)) dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer).’
Look at tables below at the risk for the 5-19 year olds for myocarditis-pericarditis, especially for second dose:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m from New Zealand, everything is censored, only those who already know what’s happening will see this information. The masses have their eyes closed, we are crazy conspiracy theorists, no one listens to us.
Most won’t take another shot because it obviously doesn’t work.
There isn’t any government acknowledgment or assistance for any of the adverse reactions, no one acknowledges it it’s all very hushed up, most people don’t even know they have adverse reactions as there’s no information about it, huge denial by everyone. Dr’s are useless, completely brainwashed, no ability to think critically, either none are making any links or they’re too spineless to speak up.
I have massage clients with a huge variety of issues that I know the cause of, only one has asked if there’s a link....... I put the 9 pages of adverse reactions in front of him and said ‘possibly’ he did go a very pale colour when he saw the size of the font! Most people are so asleep or would loose the plot that I don’t bother to broach the subject.
Question regarding kidney damage: Is it possible to get kidney damage from the transmission of the spike protein being air born? Never had kidney issues but now show low filtration rate. Not vaccinated at all but around many who are. Any info appreciated.