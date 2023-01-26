This is cause to celebrate, the researchers stated : “Pfizer BNT162b2 was not found to be associated with most of the AESIs investigated, providing reassurances around the safety of the vaccine.”

You do know I am joking, right?

Do you believe this garbage, if you look at the tables below (second column from the right, focus on the 95% CI and that the interval does NOT include 1.0 which is the line of no effect (no difference)), it is clear it is linked to acute kidney injury, myocarditis and pericarditis, venous thrombosis, and thrombocytopenia. Yet based on their writing, we should jump for joy, as only 4 of the very serious adverse effects are strongly linked to the COVID mRNA shot. Thank God. Tongue in cheek of course.

Yet just look at the risk for the 5-19 year olds for myocarditis-pericarditis (last table insert). Off the wall!

This is the insanity we live today with this fraud corrupted medical research writing.

SOURCE:

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4329970&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

‘Using national electronic health records, the observed rates of AESIs within a risk period (0-21 days) following vaccination were compared to the expected rates based on background data (2014 - 2019). The incidence rate ratio (IRR) for each AESI was estimated with 95% confidence intervals (CI) and adjusted by age.

The IRR (95% CI) of myocarditis-pericarditis following the first dose was 2.6 (2.2– 2.9) with a risk difference (95% CI) of 1.6 (1.1– 2.1) per 100,000 persons vaccinated and was 4.1 (3.7– 4.5) with a risk difference of 3.2 (2.6– 3.9) per 100,000 persons vaccinated following the second dose. The highest IRR was 25.8 (95% CI 15.6– 37.9) in the 5-19 years age group, following the second dose of the vaccine, with an estimated 5 additional myocarditis-pericarditis cases per 100,000 persons vaccinated.

An increased incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI) was observed following the first (1.6 (1.5– 1.6)) and second (1.7 (1.6– 1.7)) dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer).’

Look at tables below at the risk for the 5-19 year olds for myocarditis-pericarditis, especially for second dose: