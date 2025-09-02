No risk, so why? Why was this Hepatitis B vaccine expanded to the childhood vaccine schedule? RFK Jr. (Bobby Jr.) is correct ranting against this and considering moving to fix and reverse this. Huge praise RFK Jr. for moving to address these dangerous risky children vaccines.

This is an example of madness by the CDC which I might add has no legal authority, it can ONLY recommend. Most people and doctors operate as if CDC has legislative and legal means and might. That it prescribes laws. But you would be wrong. It has NONE. You never EVER had to listen to CDC across COVID on anything for not only did they not have the law on their side, any legal teeth, they were ALWAYS wrong especially with these MMWR reports. The MMWR is a political hit piece tool.

CDC and Democrats and deepstate used the MMWR (and at times Republicans too) to hurt Trump in COVID. Specious drivel in the MMWR. It may have had utility but no more. So why the hell would this Hepatitis B vaccine be foisted on children from birth? Hepatitis B is spread blood-to-blood, bodily fluids, unprotected sex. Do newborn infants do any of this? If mother is not infected, then why vaccinate the infant? If the mother tests negative, where is the risk to child? The risk is ZERO. This is similar to the data we have that over 5 years now that ZERO, not one, no healthy US child or anywhere in the entire world, not in UK, Canada, nowhere, no healthy child, not one, died of or from or due to COVID or whatever that was.

I am not commenting on the sexual proclivities of Dr. Demetre Daskalakis (see below as he attacks RFK Jr.) but he is one of the most inept health officials and thank God he is gone from CDC. What an intellectually incompetent moron. For example, ‘Daskalakis pointed to a new policy direction suggesting that only children with underlying conditions should qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, a move he said flies in the face of established data.

“From my vantage point as a doctor who’s taken the Hippocratic oath, I only see harm coming,” he warned.

But I ask the nutjub Daskalakis, can you show us the data or evidence that children were at risk to this thing called COVID and succumbed to it? Show us. Any data.

There is none.

The fact is that there is ZERO data, none to support COVID vaccine for infants and children and teens and healthy young persons, none, and similarly for most children vaccines and similarly to ZERO data to support the Hepatitis B vaccine in infants and RFK Jr. (Robert Kennedy Jr.) is 100% correct to be moving on policies and practices like this. If he, RFK Jr., is considering reversing this Hepatitis B vaccine in infants (and he must IMMEDIATELY stop the mRNA vaccine e.g. SPIKEVAX, any version, in any manner in children), then I am in full support. If he is not, he should. I call on him to. This is madness.

Where is the medical, scientific, clinical data to support this Hepatitis B vaccine in US children? Any risk data. Was there ever any such data? That the FDA looked at in the past. And currently looks at. No! Alike for most if not all such vaccines for children. Just like the fraud COVID mRNA Pfizer and Moderna and BioNTech vaccines. That was always ineffective and harmful. No safety data also.

‘Ex-CDC Vaccine Chief Issues Dire Warning Under RFK Jr.: ‘Tip Of The Iceberg'

"I only see harm coming," said Dr. Demetre Daskalakis.’

___

